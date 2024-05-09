New Despicable Me 4 Trailer Shows More Minions And Less Gru







The fourth installment of the Despicable Me franchise recently showed off a new trailer, giving us more details on the upcoming sequel. The popular Illumination franchise, which began in 2010, has seen three mainline films and two spin-off films earning over $4.4 Million at the worldwide box office. Now, the new film will potentially continue that trend.

But some interesting things were of note in the new trailer. While we were introduced to the new main villain duo of Maxime Le Mal (Voiced by Will Ferrel) and Valentina (Voiced by Sofía Vergara), the trailer shows us that at least five of Gru’s minions have been given superpowers by the A.V.L (Anti Villain League).



In the previous film, some of the minions left Gru to join his twin brother Dru, but there appear to be a few still with their boss. However, most of the trailer focuses less on Gru and more on the five minions who have been given the Captain America treatment.







Dave has increased in size and gained superhuman strength, Gus now has a cone-shaped head and can fly like a rocket, Tim is now as skinny as a twig and can stretch really far, Mel now has an eye laser and can shoot powerful heat beams, and Jerry is now a large boulder.



Much of the franchise’s success is indeed due to the minion characters. Their simple design and simple-minded nature make them very appealing to young children, especially with their slapstick comedy. But while Gru and his family are getting bigger in this installment, when it comes to marketing, the main protagonist is taking a back seat.



Hopefully, this doesn’t mean that this film is just “Minions 3” disguised as Despicable Me 4.



What do you think? Will Gru still be the focus? Or will the minions steal the show? Let us know.