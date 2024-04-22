New Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Has Dropped!







Finally! Deadpool & Wolverine are on the screen together!

The newest trailer for the Fox/MCU mashup launched today via Ryan Reynolds’ YouTube channel. With it came a lot of action featuring Wade and Logan!

There are some spoilers ahead!

As expected, the trailer emphasizes the clash between Deadpool’s fourth-wall-breaking antics and Wolverine’s somber tone. The Logan we come to know in this latest video feels much more grim than in the character’s sendoff movie from 2017.

Wade finds Logan drinking in a bar. When the Merc with a Mouth confronts the former X-Men member, it appears that Wolverine can’t fully extend his claws. Could this be a precursor to the state we found him in the previously mentioned film?

This plot teasing continues when Wade tries to talk Logan into joining the TVA mission. Apparently, Logan’s world went to Hell, and Weapon X didn’t like being reminded of that. It’s stated that “this Wolverine let down his entire world.”

It’s not all sour, though. The slow-motion, 1980s music segments from the previous Deadpool films are back.

More spoilers pop up linking the Fox Universe to the MCU. It would appear that Ant-Man (I’m not sure which one) died in his giant form, and his decayed body is being used as some sort of refuge.

Of course, there are also gags at Kevin Feige and Disney’s expense, mostly about blow. It makes me look at Frozen in a whole new light.

Director Shawn Levy is trying to keep this movie in line with the previous two’s R-rating, and it shows in the trailer. There are plenty of f-bombs and blood, solidifying that this currently unrated film will definitely be an ‘R.’

So, the biggest question everyone probably has is if Taylor Swift’s rumored cameo is confirmed. Nope. In fact, the trailer goes out of its way to limit new character reveals as much as possible.

We’ll find out for sure on July 26!

[Source: YouTube]