New 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Poster Asks You to "Go With God"

New ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Poster Asks You to “Go With God”

Marvel

Published on

By Mike Phalin
Deadpool & Wolverine Vaya Con Dios Poster
Image Credit: 20th Century Studios
Having a good Cinco de Mayo? I am! That’s because a new Spanish Deadpool & Wolverine poster hit this weekend!

Phase Zero – MCU via X (Twitter, or whatever now) posted the new official art for the upcoming Fox Marvel / MCU crossover film. Vaya con Dios, indeed!

I’m very ready to have a religious experience with Hugh Jackman and Morena Baccarin. At the same time!

Great! Now, all I can think about is that Estus Pirkle clip in which he asks viewers, “Will you come?

It would be funny if the last 30 minutes of Deadpool & Wolverine turned into an evangelical propaganda flick that asked the audience to turn away from the materialism Disney and Marvel bank on.

We all know that even Ryan Reynolds’ star power couldn’t pull off a gag that big, sadly. Regardless, the last trailer does make it feel like there’s a lot of care put into meshing the two studios’ universes together. Hopefully, it will do what the can says and save the MCU.

Speaking of that trailer, did you manage to catch the plethora of Easter eggs? Other than spoiling that Cassandra Nova is going to be the big bad, there are quite a few references to Deadpool’s past, 20th Century Fox, and Logan’s various outfits.

One of the things I’m most excited about is seeing Logan in his Patch disguise. I’ve always been a massive fan of that Mr. Fixit team-up in the comics.

Most people are also talking about Liefeld’s ‘Just Feet’ store sign. Rob Liefeld, the co-creator of Deadpool, has a knack for drawing feet, really … uniquely. Let’s just put it like that. Don’t worry. He already blocked me on Twitter years ago.

Deadpool & Wolverine will premiere in American cinemas on July 26. Don’t expect it to show up on Disney+ any time soon.

[Source: X]


