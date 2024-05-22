New DAS Terms Require That You Not File Class Action Suits?







Disney has recently been making multiple changes to its DAS (Disability Access Service). Now, those with disabilities such as autism or related cognitive issues who have difficulties waiting in long lines could potentially qualify for DAS by preregistering via phone call. In April, it was announced that if you or someone in your party has lied about having a disability, you could be permanently banned from the parks.

Another update to the DAS terms of service has potential candidates even more upset.



In the newly updated agreement, guests waive their rights to take action in a potential class action lawsuit against the company. The new rule specifically states:



“I understand that after an individualized decision regarding my personal circumstances I may be offered DAS, alternative accommodations, or no accommodations at all. I agree that any lawsuit I may file, or participate in, challenging this decision, the individualized discussion, or the overall process itself, shall be conducted only on an individual basis and not as a plaintiff or class member in a purported class, consolidated or representative action or proceeding.“







In the future, any individual who agrees to these terms and believes they should take legal action must file on their own and cannot participate in a class action suit. If you apply and are denied Disney is using language to try and stop class action lawsuits.



This decision was most likely put in place as an extra security measure for the company. For example, there was the Magic Key class action suit that Disney lost and was forced to pay out. They later changed the terms and conditions to prevent similar suits.



What do you think of the new updated terms? Are they fair? Or are they too strict? Let us know your thoughts.



Source: WDWNT