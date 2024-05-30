New ‘Country Bear Jamboree’ Songs Teased in ‘We Call It Imagineering’







We’ve all been wondering what the Country Bear Jamboree will look and sound like when it reopens. Thanks to Imagineering, we’ve learned a few new details!

The next episode of Walt Disney’s We Call It Imagineering is here! Titled Soundscapes, the 21-minute long video covers how music makes all the difference inside the parks. From Galaxy’s Edge to Main Street, songs old and new create a lifetime of memories for guests.

During the behind-the-scenes episode, we get a preview of the new songlist for Country Bear Jamboree. We already knew that the Jungle Book’s Bare Necessities had joined the array of updates and additions. Thanks to this latest video, we’ve learned that Aladdin‘s “A Whole New World” and “Try Everything” from Zootopia are now on the books.

The songs are currently being recorded in Nashville, which is probably the only way to do this thing right.

OK. While I’m all for incorporating classic Disney songs more into the parks, this feels kind of cheap. The Mouse has been using IPs to renovate or replace so much in Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

The Country Bear Jamboree‘s charm was that it was, for the most part, free of pop culture. The show is certainly something from Walt’s time, but it has been adored for decades. Wouldn’t throwing in a Shakira song make it feel dated?

Watching the episode does give me some hope, though. I mean, the small snippets we do hear sound like genuine county tunes. Which songs will they replace is the bigger question.

Honestly, the bigger-bigger question is, why did Imagineering sexify the little bears?

Look at them! I mean, those eyes and outfits! There’s going to be a lot of “fan” art, isn’t there? Oh, my poor Twitter feed.

What do you think of the two new songs? Let us know!

[Source: YouTube]