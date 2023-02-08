New Coach x Disney Collection Open For Insider Early Access

Disney and Coach have once again teamed up for a new line celebrating “100 Years of Disney Wonder.” Currently it is available online to those with “insider Early Access.” But you can sign up for free on the Coach site. A lot of the designs seem to be based on the 1935 animated short “Mickey’s Garden.”
The prices on some of these are insane. A sweatshirt for almost $400! Sunglasses for $170! If people are willing to pay it I guess.
Let’s take a look!
(Brace yourself for the prices)
$550 for a small shoulder bag?!
That Mickey is cute but it is not $1,500 cute. That’s a mortgage payment for a lot of people.
While I love the sweatshirt, a sweatshirt is not worth almost $400! But then again a wallet is $250. People are paying it though. When you look a lot of sizes on the clothing are sold out. Sunglasses too!
I believe these will be available in store as well. You probably aren’t out of luck completely if they sell out online.
The small Mickey keychain is more affordable at $195, but still $195 for that!
I really love both the pink “Swinger” and the yellow “Flight Bag.”
Again. I love the sweatshirt/ hoodie, but those prices. Yikes! I thought Spirit Jersey pricing was getting out of hand.
What do you think? Which piece(s) is your favorite?
Comment and let us know!
