New Coach x Disney Collection Open For Insider Early Access







Disney and Coach have once again teamed up for a new line celebrating “100 Years of Disney Wonder.” Currently it is available online to those with “insider Early Access.” But you can sign up for free on the Coach site. A lot of the designs seem to be based on the 1935 animated short “Mickey’s Garden.”

The prices on some of these are insane. A sweatshirt for almost $400! Sunglasses for $170! If people are willing to pay it I guess.

Let’s take a look!

(Brace yourself for the prices)

$550 for a small shoulder bag?!

That Mickey is cute but it is not $1,500 cute. That’s a mortgage payment for a lot of people.

While I love the sweatshirt, a sweatshirt is not worth almost $400! But then again a wallet is $250. People are paying it though. When you look a lot of sizes on the clothing are sold out. Sunglasses too!

I believe these will be available in store as well. You probably aren’t out of luck completely if they sell out online.

The small Mickey keychain is more affordable at $195, but still $195 for that!

I really love both the pink “Swinger” and the yellow “Flight Bag.”

Again. I love the sweatshirt/ hoodie, but those prices. Yikes! I thought Spirit Jersey pricing was getting out of hand.

What do you think? Which piece(s) is your favorite?

