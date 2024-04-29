New Cinesational: A Symphonic Spectacular, Mega Movie Parade And More Are Coming to Universal Orlando







Universal Orlando has just announced two new shows coming to the Universal theme parks this summer and the return of the Tribute Store and a Hogwarts Castle projection show —Hogwarts Always.

Let’s take a look!

Cinesational: A Symphonic Spectacular

Debuting on June 14 at Universal Studios Florida, this night-time show will take place on the lagoon. It will feature the scores and scenes from blockbuster films like “Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, Jurassic World, Jaws, Shrek, Ghostbusters, Trolls, Back to the Future, Universal Monsters, Transformers, How to Train Your Dragon, E.T., Fast and Furious, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Minions, The Mummy and King Kong.”

This new show will feature 228 fountains that reach heights of 131 feet, 4K projection mapping, and more than 600 drones!

Universal Mega Movie Parade

Coming to Universal Studios Florida on July 3, this parade will celebrate iconic movies like “ E.T., Back to the Future, Jaws, Ghostbusters, Jurassic World, Illumination’s Minions and Sing and DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls and Kung Fu Panda”

Universal Mega Movie Parade will be the biggest daytime parade to date, featuring 13 new floats, almost 100 performers (dancers, skaters, stilt walkers, poi performers, and more), and special effects!

There is even a 16-foot Stay Puft Marshmallow Man atop a Ghostbusters float! The parade will also feature a Trolls float, a Jaws float, and a Jurassic World float (with a Gyropshere, raptors, and a T-rex).

The Summer Tribute Store

Once again, the popular Tribute Store will open this summer. It will “complement” the parade and feature rooms and merchandise inspired by the franchise in the Universal Mega Movie Parade!

A new Hogwarts Castle Projection show, Hogwarts Always – Hogsmeade.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will once again feature a Hogwarts Castle projection show starting on June 14 at Universal Islands of Adventure.

On select nights, Hogwarts Always- “an incredible new projection show that will take guests on a journey through iconic moments of a school year at Hogwarts – all set against the majestic backdrop of Hogwarts castle. From supply shopping in Diagon Alley, and the exhilarating ride aboard the Hogwarts Express, to participating in the Sorting Ceremony, celebrating the House Cup winner and so much more, this visually stunning experience promises to captivate witches, wizards and Muggles of all ages.”

There will be four different endings that celebrate each of the four Hogwarts houses and a fireworks display.

Source: Universal Orlando