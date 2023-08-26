New Chucky Popcorn Bucket Coming To HHN 32?

HHN 32 is going to get one of the coolest popcorn buckets ever, if reports are as they appear. According to @CristalAndCris on X (formerly Twitter,) three new popcorn buckets will be debuting at Halloween Horror Nights starting in a few days.
We have heard that the Chucky popcorn bucket is indeed coming as well, and the video below pretty much all but confirms it.
Of course, the headliner is the Chucky popcorn bucket. It even moves!
NEW Chucky HHN popcorn bucket coming this year, and it moves! Looks like we’ll also be seeing the sugar skull popcorn bucket and Frankenstein Monster popcorn bucket make a return. Shared with us anonymously. #HHN #Halloween #HorrorNights #HHN2023 #UniversalStudios pic.twitter.com/GRPoVgr3e0
Okay, that is one of the coolest things ever.
According to @socialpals323 on Instagram his eyes glow red, and it’s voice-activated!
@CristalAndChris also stated that there will also be a Sugar Skull and Frankenstein’s Monster popcorn bucket offered as well.
At this point in time, we do not know the prices of these items yet, but I’m sure the Chucky bucket will be higher in price than most.
