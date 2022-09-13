New Children’s Halloween Costumes Added To Shop Disney

Halloween is creeping closer and closer and Shop Disney has just added some new costumes to the site! Plus there is currently a 20% off $75 discount going on with code SPOOKY.
Each character “collection” is a group of offerings for that character.
For example, when you click on Ariel it opens a window in to several costume and accessory offerings for her.
Let’s take a look!
Ariel Collection With Pieces From $14.95-$149.99
Tiana Collection With Pieces From $16.99 – $69.99
Rapunzel Collection With Pieces From $14.95 – $69.99
Aurora Collection With Pieces From $14.95 – $49.99
Mickey Mouse Collection With Pieces From $34.99-$59.99
Merida Collection With Pieces From $14.99-$99.99
Jesse Collection With Pieces From $12.99 -$44.99
Woody Collection With Pieces From $19.99 – $44.99
Raya Collection With Pieces From $24.99- $69.99
Elsa Collection With Pieces From $14.99 – $49.99
Moana Collection With Pieces From $14.99 – $49.99
More Characters and Costume Options are Available HERE.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.