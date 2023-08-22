New CFTOD Board To Have RCID Board Investigated After They Received Over $2.5 Million Bill From Disney For Perks







The fight between Disney, DeSantis, and the new Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) Board has more twists and turns than Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. Now we have another conflict as members of the new CFTOD Board are asking the Florida Inspector General to investigate the previous board (Reedy Creek Improvement District RCID) after they received an invoice for over $500k for one quarter. Reportedly the old board spent over $2.5 million for employee and board member perks from Walt Disney World.

According to the New York Post, the media outlet acquired an invoice for $533,522.00 for the first quarter of the 2022 fiscal year. This invoice runs from Oct. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31. 2021 outlines special perks were given to employees and possibly board members, totaling the following.

$492,382.96 for them park tickets

$16,837.39 for merchandise discounts

$4,969.52 worth of food and beverage discounts

$3,764.48 in water parks discounts

There were also reported charges for hotel stays at moderate and deluxe resorts.

This has prompted the CFTOD administrator Glen Gilzean to put out a memo saying that he is ending the Walt Disney World Annual Pass benefit for employees and is instead offering $1,000 per year for more flexibility for employees.

It has also promoted a request for an investigation into the former board as laws within Florida seem to cap board member compensation at $100 per month.

This is the press release that was sent out by the CFTOD from Got To Go Orlando:

“Today, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District has submitted a referral to the Florida Inspector General regarding millions of dollars’ worth of perks and benefits that the former Disney-controlled Reedy Creek Improvement District funneled back to Disney.

For decades, the former Disney-run RCID used taxpayer funds to provide season passes and amusement experiences to its employees and their family members, cover the cost of discounts on hotels, merchandise, food, and beverages, and give its own board members VIP Main Entrance passes. In 2022 alone, it cost taxpayers over $2.5 million.

In addition to constituting unethical benefits and perks, the scheme raises significant questions regarding self-dealing as the board members were only permitted a maximum of $100 per month in compensation per the Reedy Creek Improvement District Act.

The latest bill sent to CFTOD from Disney features a charge of $492,382.96 for “Q1 FY22 Tickets.” The scheme included the RCID government paying for “discounts” enjoyed by employees on all Disney purchases. Line items include government-paid handouts for “Merchandise Discount Usage” ($16,837.39), “Food & Beverage Discount Usage” ($4,969.52), and “Water Parks Discount Usage” ($3,764.48). It also includes employee handouts for hotel usage at the Disney Yacht Club Resort, Disney Caribbean Beach Resort, and Disney Coronado Springs Resort. The bill can be viewed here.

Immediately upon discovering the scheme, the CFTOD set in motion plans to eliminate it. All CFTOD employees who require access to Disney premises to perform their official duties will still be able to access them.“

Employee perks, like theme park tickets and discounts or reciprocal offers, are standard in the theme park business. The question is how much is too much and if the old board members took more than the law allows.

It’s just another dip in the rollercoaster fight over Disney’s special district.

What do you think? Comment and let us know.