New Carl and Ellie “Up!” Dolls Celebrating The Film’s 15th Anniversary Are Now Available!







Disney has just released a new doll set that is perfect for fans of Carl and Ellie from Pixar’s “Up!” film. I know many people view them as one of the great love stories, even though Ellie’s time in the film was very limited. Now Disney has released a set of dolls celebrating the 15th anniversary of the film.

The dolls are limited to 6,950 pieces. It comes with a diorama, including a white picket fence, a famous mailbox, sidewalk, and more.

“Adventure seekers Carl Fredricksen and Ellie head out for a picnic in the countryside with this special limited edition doll set. Created in celebration of the 15th anniversary of Disney and Pixar’s Up, it includes the young couple in detailed outfits inspired by the movie. Presented in spectacular scenic packaging, it includes a charming diorama complete with sidewalk, white picket fence, picnic basket, and mailbox.“

The details are fantastic. They even included a bottle of grape soda and the mailbox.

Limited Edition of 6,950

Certificate of Authenticity

Includes Carl Fredricksen and Ellie dolls

Carl’s detailed outfit includes twill jacket, sweater, shirt, tie, herringbone pants, shoes and glasses

Ellie wears a gingham dress with lace trim at hem

Fully poseable

Rooted hair

Scenic base includes sidewalk, white picket fence, mailbox and grass detailing

Mailbox features Carl and Ellie’s names and handprints

Mailbox opens and includes flag

Accessories include picnic basket with blanket, bottle of soda, loaf of bread, cheese, plate, two tomatoes and gingham placemat

Dolls presented in scenic display packaging with gatefold front and magnetic closure.

These are available while supplies last.

