New Cambria Hotel Open Near Universal Orlando Resort







Cambria Hotels, part of the Choice Hotels International, Inc. family of brands, recently opened Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Blvd.

Universal Orlando Resort fans will notice the new Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Boulevard near Universal’s Endless Summer Resort hotels. Located at 6801 Visitors Circle, the new 118-room hotel pairs modern design, upscale convenience, and amenities with a central location in the International Drive Resort area.

Location of Cambria Hotel

Based on its location, guests can make easy trips to Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, and the Orange County Convention Center. Groups wishing to visit Walt Disney World from this hotel can journey farther to Lake Buena Vista.

“The Orlando area is a go-to destination for vacationers and business travelers alike. With a host of popular attractions, activities, and major corporations located nearby, Orlando Universal Blvd is an ideal location to expand Cambria’s upscale offerings to even more travelers in the region,” said Mark Shalala, senior vice president, upscale development, Choice Hotels. “We look forward to offering guests the tailored amenities and curated design Cambria is known for in an unbeatable location to help make the most of their time in Orlando.”

This new hotel joins the nearby Cambria Hotel Orlando Airport to further the brand’s quest to bring modern accommodations to travelers’ favorite urban destinations.

The Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Blvd features the following design-forward, locally inspired amenities, and experiences that appeal to the modern traveler:

Amenities

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces, including a rooftop lounge with a 360-degree view of the city and a rooftop swimming pool.

Locally inspired design décor reflecting the unique personality of the surrounding community.

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms with design-forward fixtures, abundant lighting, plush bedding, and Bluetooth Mirrors.

Two onsite restaurants showcasing freshly made food, local craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails, and to-go options.

Multi-function meeting spaces and a 3,650 square feet event space.

State-of-the-art fitness and business center

Supreme International Hotels Inc. developed the Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Blvd. More than 65 Cambria hotels are open across the United States in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Detroit, and Phoenix, with more coming.

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Cambrai properties feature spacious rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer.

The pricing for the rooms at this hotel falls in a price range slightly below Universal’s Endless Summer Resort hotels. For those planning a vacation involving Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World, the Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Boulevard makes another option to choose from among the many in that area of Orlando. For more information about this hotel, consult The Cambria Hotel website.