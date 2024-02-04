New Cakeworthy Disney Princess Pieces Are So Frickin’ Cute!







Do you like Disney Princesses? Do you like cute kawaii-like designs? Do you like sweatshirts with ruffles? If you answered yes to any of these questions, I have a super cute line from Cakeworthy you will love.

The new line features Ariel, Snow White, Cinderella, Belle and Tiana, all done in an anime-esqu style.

Let’s take a look!

First up, the ruffled sweatshirts.

I love the ruffled look on tops like this!

These come in sizes S-4XL unisex sizing. They are screen printed and 60% Cotton / 40% Polyester.

The cuff of the shirt also features the princess’s signature!

Ariel Ruffled Pullover – $47.95

Snow White Ruffled Pullover – $47.95

Cinderella Ruffled Pullover – $47.95

Tiana Ruffled Pullover – $47.95

Belle Ruffled Pullover – $47.95

Other items

Sizes S-4XL available in unisex fit. These are 100% cotton.

Disney’s Princess Anime AOP T-Shirt! This unisex fit, all-over print tee features anime-style graphics of some of your favorite Disney Princess characters like Disney’s Ariel, Snow White, Cinderella, Tiana and Belle!”

This piece comes in sizes S-4XL. It is 100% Polyester.

“Lightweight and colourful, this Disney Princess Anime Ruffle Jacket is the perfect addition to any spring wardrobe. This unisex, zip-up style jacket features ruffled cuffs, a ruffled peter pan collar, 2 front pockets and the cutest all-over print design featuring some of your favourite Disney Princess characters, like Disney’s Ariel, Cinderella, Tiana, Snow White and Belle. Surrounded by icons that represent each princess such as roses, diamonds, wishing stars, hearts and bubbles, this jacket is truly fit for royalty.”

Sizes S-4XL. This 100% Cotton dress is made with oversized styling.

“This comfortable and flowy t-shirt dress is adorned with 5 panels, each featuring one of your favorite Disney Princess characters like Disney’s Ariel, Cinderella, Snow White, Belle and Tiana. Complete with whimsical ruffles on the sleeves this Disney Princess Anime Ruffle T-Shirt Dress adds a bit of enchantment to your everyday street style.”

“Our Disney Princess Anime Book Bag features an anime-style all-over print pattern of some of your favorite Disney Princess characters, like Disney’s Ariel, Cinderella, Belle, Tiana and Snow White all inside heart shapes and surrounded by icons like diamonds, sparkles, hearts, bubbles and roses. This bag has duo clasp, gold heart closure detail, a handle, shoulder strap and features an interior lining of icons, each representing one of the princesses, like roses, wishing stars, diamonds, hearts and bubbles.”

“Disney Princess Anime Ruffle Tote is sure to elevate your accessory game. Featuring a 5 panel design showcasing some of your favorite Disney Princess characters like Disney’s Snow White, Cinderella, Tiana, Ariel and Belle along with a ruffle trim border, this Disney Princess Anime Ruffle Tote isn’t just a bag – it’s a statement piece that allows you to show your love for timeless fairy tales.”

What do you think? Comment and let us know!