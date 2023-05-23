New Burgers, Desserts and More This Summer at The Walt Disney World Resort







Walt Disney World is kicking off the upcoming summer season with a bunch of new offerings at eateries across the resort!

At Le Cellier Steakhouse in the Canada pavilion at EPCOT’s World Showcase has added several new dishes to their menu!

They have added new appetizers, including:

Green Onion & Garlic Canadian Cove Mussels featuring P.E.I Mussels with ramp pistou cream, and broiled ciabatta.

featuring P.E.I Mussels with ramp pistou cream, and broiled ciabatta. Mushroom Bisque made with morel mushrooms, potatoes, and crème fraiche.

made with morel mushrooms, potatoes, and crème fraiche. Jumbo Chilled Shrimp with cocktail sauce and Espelette pepper cream.

New plant-based offerings include:

Fried Cauliflower with Tahini espuma, pine nut brittle, and radishes.

with Tahini espuma, pine nut brittle, and radishes. Canadian Tourtière is a chickpea and mushroom pie with braised endive, snap peas, stone fruit ketchup, and a plant-based demi-glace.

Two entrees have also been added to Le Cellier:

Prime Steak Tartare “Kibbeh Nayeh” with Bulgar wheat, radish, mint, and garlic aïoli.

with Bulgar wheat, radish, mint, and garlic aïoli. Grilled Scallops with caviar, zucchini fritter, patty pan squash, sweety drop pepper, and a creamy piquillo sauce.

Walt Disney World Resort Hotels:

Some of the WDW resort hotels are also adding some new offerings for the summer!

At the food courts in Disney’s All-Star Resorts, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside, and Disney’s Pop Century Resort you can find two new offerings!

The Korean-style IMPOSSIBLE Burger features an IMPOSSIBLE patty topped with a Korean-style barbecue sauce and pickled vegetable slaw.

The Seas the Plant-based Summer, a plant-based chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream and sprinkles, starting on June 1.

Everything POP Shopping & Dining at the Pop Century Resort and the End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort each have a new burger!

Everything POP Cuban Burger is made up of ham, pickled pepper relish, provolone, and dijonnaise on a toasted brioche bun.

End Zone Food Court will offer the Bases Loaded Burger starting on June 21. This burger features bacon jam, an onion ring, and beer-cheese sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Also at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort, Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort and Disney’s All-Star Music Resort the Sweet Summertime Favorites will be available starting June 1. Designed to replicate a summertime classic, a hot dog and french fries, this new plate with chocolate sugar cookies, and raspberry dipping sauce. Does it get more adorable than this? I don’t think so.

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort’s Centertown Market will be offering two new sundaes starting May 24th!

The Mickey Sundae is vanilla-chocolate swirl soft-serve topped with mini brownies, Mickey ears, and chocolate décor.

is vanilla-chocolate swirl soft-serve topped with mini brownies, Mickey ears, and chocolate décor. Minnie Sundae i is vanilla soft-serve with strawberry sauce, Minnie ears, a bow, and chocolate décor.

Disney’s BoardWalk’s BoardWalk Deli will offer a new Strawberry Shortcake Croissant Roll featuring croissant dough with strawberry filling. This new treat will be available on weekends only starting, May 29.

Gasparilla Island Grill at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will offer a shortcake starting on June 1!

Summer Berry Shortcake features vanilla sponge cake, blueberry compote, strawberries, and Chantilly.

Geyser Point Bar & Grill at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge will offer a new drink flight starting on the first of June.

The Margarita Flight features black cherry, spicy pineapple, raspberry, and cucumber melon margaritas.

Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, will offer a new dishes:

Smoked Passion Fruit made with Agustín Blázquez Felipe II Solera Reserva Brandy, demerara syrup, passion fruit, smoked cinnamon, and a house-made frozen orange juice cube.

Walt Disney World Dolphin, where the new restaurant Rosa Mexicano recently opened, featuring flavors and dishes from all across Mexico, and award-winning margaritas!

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

We will finally take a look at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as there are several new summer offerings.

Tamu Tamu will have a sundae treat!

The Pineapple Crisp Sundae -pineapple crisp cake with vanilla ice cream and is topped with pineapple caramel and crispy streusel topping.

Starting on June 1, Restaurantosaurus will offer a new sandwich!

The Fried Chicken Sandwich features a warm brioche bun with crispy fried chicken breast, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and a roasted garlic aïoli.

Animal Kingdom’s popular Flame Tree Barbecue is currently offering the Ribs, Chicken, and Pulled Pork Sampler!

For a cool dessert, the Dino Dig Ice Cream Sandwich with vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two house-made sugar cookies with chocolate sprinkles, cookie crumbs, sugar bones, and an adorable white chocolate dinosaur, is an excellent choice!

Source: Disney Parks Blog