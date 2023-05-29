New Bambi Dooney and Bourke Pieces Coming June 5







We have an adorable new Dooney and Bourke design coming on June 5th that features Bambi and friends! It looks like the design features Bambi, Thumper, and Flower.

I can not watch the Bambi film, but I adore anything, Bambi.

The colors on this piece are fantastic. I love the deep blue and the pop of colors with the characters and flowers.

There seems to be a MagicBand available with this line because the design matches.

I can’t wait to see the whole collection on June 5th!

