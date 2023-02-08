New ‘Avatar’ Attraction Teased for Disneyland







Avatar is coming to Disneyland, according to Disney CEO Bob Iger. Whether or not it will be a full blown Pandora land like the one in Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom remains to be seen.

During the Q1 Disney earnings call on February 8, Iger teased the attraction saying that an “Avatar experience” would be coming to Disneyland. While that doesn’t mean that the “experience” is a clone of the incredibly popular Flight of Passage attraction, Avatar will nonetheless have some kind of a presence on the West Coast.

BREAKING: An "Avatar experience" is coming to Disneyland. More details will be shared "very soon," Iger says. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 8, 2023

This makes sense, of course, given that Avatar: The Way of Water is now the fourth highest-grossing movie of all-time. However, given that space is in limited supply in Disneyland, it’s likely that there’s not enough room to add a full Pandora expansion like Walt Disney World.

Iger promised more details would be forthcoming, and we’ll keep you updated here on PNP.