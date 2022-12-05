New Aristocats Dooney and Bourke Bags Now Available

Disney has again teamed up with Dooney and Bourke for a new design, this time featuring the Aristocats. Since it’s Monday it’s launch day at the parks and on Shop Disney!

This line was designed by Ann Shen.

Let’s take a look!

The tote measures 14” H x 11 1/2” W x 6 3/4” D with a handle drop of 10 1/2.”

“Artist Ann Shen has collaborated with Dooney & Bourke to create this purr-fectly adorable tote bag inspired by Disney’s beloved The Aristocats. The design of this simulated leather bag features Thomas O’Malley, Duchess and those cute kitties Berlioz, Marie and Toulouse. The leather tag with Ann Shen’s ”signature” is removable.

Print features Thomas O’Malley, Duchess, Marie, Toulouse and Berlioz

Screen art on coated cotton

Stitched leather finishings with pink edging

Zip top closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Rolled leather handles

Goldtone finish hardware

Fully lined

Metal feet”

The satchel measures 9 1/2” H x 12” W x 5 1/4” D with a handle drop of 4” and a shoulder strap drop of 15 1/2.”

“Artist Ann Shen has collaborated with Dooney & Bourke to create this purr-fectly adorable satchel inspired by Disney’s beloved The Aristocats. The allover print of this simulated leather bag features those cute kitties Berlioz, Marie and Toulouse and includes a removable leather tag with Ann Shen’s ”signature.”

Allover print featuring Marie, Toulouse and Berlioz

Screen art on coated cotton*

Stitched leather finishings with pink edging

Zip top closure with braided zip pulls

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pocket

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap

Rolled leather handles

Goldtone finish hardware

Fully lined

Metal feet“

This piece measures 9 1/2” H x 11 1/2” W x 6” D.

“Artist Ann Shen has collaborated with Dooney & Bourke to create this purr-fectly adorable hobo bag inspired by Disney’s beloved The Aristocats. The allover print of this simulated leather bag features those cute kitties Berlioz, Marie and Toulouse and includes a removable leather tag with Ann Shen’s ”signature.”

Allover print featuring Marie, Toulouse and Berlioz

Screen art on coated cotton*

Stitched leather finishings with pink edging

Zip top closure with tasseled zip pulls

Interior zip pocket

Interior slip pocket

Adjustable strap

Goldtone finish hardware

Fully lined

Metal feet“

These pieces are available now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!