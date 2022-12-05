New Aristocats Dooney and Bourke Bags Now Available

Disney has again teamed up with Dooney and Bourke for a new design, this time featuring the Aristocats. Since it’s Monday it’s launch day at the parks and on Shop Disney!
This line was designed by Ann Shen.
Aristocats Tote Bag – $328
The tote measures 14” H x 11 1/2” W x 6 3/4” D with a handle drop of 10 1/2.”
“Artist Ann Shen has collaborated with Dooney & Bourke to create this purr-fectly adorable tote bag inspired by Disney’s beloved The Aristocats. The design of this simulated leather bag features Thomas O’Malley, Duchess and those cute kitties Berlioz, Marie and Toulouse. The leather tag with Ann Shen’s ”signature” is removable.
- Print features Thomas O’Malley, Duchess, Marie, Toulouse and Berlioz
- Screen art on coated cotton
- Stitched leather finishings with pink edging
- Zip top closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Rolled leather handles
- Goldtone finish hardware
- Fully lined
- Metal feet”
Aristocats Satchel – $298
The satchel measures 9 1/2” H x 12” W x 5 1/4” D with a handle drop of 4” and a shoulder strap drop of 15 1/2.”
“Artist Ann Shen has collaborated with Dooney & Bourke to create this purr-fectly adorable satchel inspired by Disney’s beloved The Aristocats. The allover print of this simulated leather bag features those cute kitties Berlioz, Marie and Toulouse and includes a removable leather tag with Ann Shen’s ”signature.”
- Allover print featuring Marie, Toulouse and Berlioz
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Stitched leather finishings with pink edging
- Zip top closure with braided zip pulls
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pocket
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap
- Rolled leather handles
- Goldtone finish hardware
- Fully lined
- Metal feet“
Aristocats Hobo Bag – $288
This piece measures 9 1/2” H x 11 1/2” W x 6” D.
“Artist Ann Shen has collaborated with Dooney & Bourke to create this purr-fectly adorable hobo bag inspired by Disney’s beloved The Aristocats. The allover print of this simulated leather bag features those cute kitties Berlioz, Marie and Toulouse and includes a removable leather tag with Ann Shen’s ”signature.”
- Allover print featuring Marie, Toulouse and Berlioz
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Stitched leather finishings with pink edging
- Zip top closure with tasseled zip pulls
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior slip pocket
- Adjustable strap
- Goldtone finish hardware
- Fully lined
- Metal feet“
