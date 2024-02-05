New Anna and Cinderella Mouse Ears Are Now Available On Shop Disney

Shop Disney now has two new sets of Minnie Mouse ear headbands available. One is Cinderella and one is Anna from ‘Frozen.” If you can’t get to the parks you have the opportunity to purchase it now.
Let’s take a look!
Anna Ear Headband – $34.99
“For the first time in forever our mouse ear headband is themed to Frozen’s Anna. Embroidered filigree and gemstone studs, plus a double-layer bow with pom pom trims add a fanciful flair to this fairytale topper.
- Anna styling
- Soft padded velour ears
- Embroidered filigree
- Gemstone studs
- Golden piping trim
- Double bow with printed satin underlayer
- Fuzzy top bow with pom pom trim and satin center
- Velour covered band
- Non-slip velvet interior“
Cinderella Ear Headband – $34.99
“With a ”Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo” transform your look from rags to riches in this elegant Cinderella ear headband. Blue satin fabric glimmers with silver foil stardust and a pumpkin coach icon while the clock face charm at the center of a metallic blue bow counts down to midnight. Will the dream come true for you? You bet!
- Satin covered padded ears and headband
- Silver foil ear detailing includes stardust and pumpkin coach
- Metallic fabric top bow
- Iridescent metallic sheeting second bow
- Sculpted clock face charm at bow center with silvery setting
- Glitter infused piping trim
- Non-slip velour interior“
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.