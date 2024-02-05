New Anna and Cinderella Mouse Ears Are Now Available On Shop Disney







Shop Disney now has two new sets of Minnie Mouse ear headbands available. One is Cinderella and one is Anna from ‘Frozen.” If you can’t get to the parks you have the opportunity to purchase it now.

“For the first time in forever our mouse ear headband is themed to Frozen’s Anna. Embroidered filigree and gemstone studs, plus a double-layer bow with pom pom trims add a fanciful flair to this fairytale topper.

Anna styling

Soft padded velour ears

Embroidered filigree

Gemstone studs

Golden piping trim

Double bow with printed satin underlayer

Fuzzy top bow with pom pom trim and satin center

Velour covered band

Non-slip velvet interior“

“With a ”Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo” transform your look from rags to riches in this elegant Cinderella ear headband. Blue satin fabric glimmers with silver foil stardust and a pumpkin coach icon while the clock face charm at the center of a metallic blue bow counts down to midnight. Will the dream come true for you? You bet!

Satin covered padded ears and headband

Silver foil ear detailing includes stardust and pumpkin coach

Metallic fabric top bow

Iridescent metallic sheeting second bow

Sculpted clock face charm at bow center with silvery setting

Glitter infused piping trim

Non-slip velour interior“

