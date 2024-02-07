New Animated Film ‘Moana 2’ Coming To Theaters in 2024

Disney has announced that they will be releasing a “Moana 2” film to theaters to November 27, 2024.
Originally planned as a TV series on Disney+, the company has instead decided to release it theatrically this fall. Since they need as many positive announcements as they can to try to razzle dazzle investors so they don’t get voted out in the proxy battle between Trian Partners and Blackwell Capital.
Disney announced that “Moana 2” will “takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”
Here is the trailer:
