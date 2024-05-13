New ‘Alice In Wonderland’ Stoney Clover Lane Pieces Now Available For Pre-Order







Disney has just released some new Stoney Clover Lane pieces for pre-order on the Disney Store. Each piece is themed to “Alice in Wonderland.”

Let’s take a look!

This item is up for pre-order with an estimated availability of 5/24/24.

The handbag measures 8 1/3” H x 9 3/4” L x 3 1/3” D.

“Jump into spring with a must-have accessory that really takes the cake. The Alice in Wonderland mini bow bag by Stoney Clover Lane is topped with a pretty bow bedecked in a print of hearts, diamonds, clubs and spades. The allover print features Alice amidst towering tea cups and unbirthday cakes, making this handbag unbelievably charming.

Allover print with Alice, teacups, and unbirthday cakes

Bow features print with hearts, clubs, diamonds, and spades

Zippered compartment

Goldtone hardware

Polyester“

This item is up for pre-order with an estimated availability of 5/24/24.

The belt bag measures 7 1/2” H x 15 1/2” L x 4 3/4” D with an djustable waist strap of 39.”

“This way, yonder, up, back…you can go absolutely anywhere with this Cheshire Cat belt bag by Stoney Clover Lane. The allover print features the inimitable feline from Walt Disney’s animated classic Alice in Wonderland amidst pawprints, cheeky grins and direction signs—or would they be un-direction signs? The jumbo hip pack has one lined zippered compartment and an adjustable waistband so you are good to go anywhere in style.

Jumbo belt bag

Allover print featuring Cheshire Cat, pawprints, smiles and direction signs

Zippered closure

Contrast interior print features hearts, clubs, spades and diamonds

Adjustable waist strap with seatbelt style clasp

Goldtone hardware

Metal zipper pull with debossed keyhole design

Polyester“

This item is up for pre-order with an estimated availability of 5/24/24.

The belt bag measures 6” H x 11” L x 3” D with an djustable waist strap of 38 1/2.”

“Bring a little wonder to your style with this Alice in Wonderland belt bag by Stoney Clover Lane. The pretty allover print features Alice amidst towering teacups and unbirthday cakes for a look that’s unbelievably charming. With an adjustable waist strap and lined zippered compartment, it’s comfy and convenient too.

Classic balt bag

Allover print featuring Alice, teacups and unbirthday cakes

Zippered closure

Contrast interior lining with hearts, clubs, spades and diamonds

Adjustable waist strap with seatbelt style clasp

Goldtone hardware

Metal zipper pull with debossed keyhole design.“

This item is up for pre-order with an estimated availability of 5/24/24.

The pouch measures 5” H x 9 1/2” L x 2” D.

“A wonder-full way to keep your essentials together while you’re on the go, this Alice in Wonderland pouch by Stoney Clover Lane is the perfect size to carry in your bag. Featuring an allover print of Alice meeting Cheshire Cat, Caterpillar and talkative flowers in places around Wonderland, it’s your perfect go-to pouch—even if you choose to keep it at home.

Small pouch

Alice in Wonderland allover print

Characters featured: Alice, Cheshire Cat, Caterpillar and flowers

Contrast interior print features hearts, clubs, spades and diamonds

Goldtone hardware

Metal zipper pull with debossed keyhole design

Polyester“

This item is up for pre-order with an estimated availability of 5/24/24.

The large pouch measures 8” H x 11” L x 5” D.

“The picture of stylish storage, this Alice in Wonderland pouch by Stoney Clover Lane has an allover print featuring portraits of characters from the classic Walt Disney animated film. There’s Alice, Cheshire Cat, White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and more. The roomy zippered pouch has goldtone hardware and an interior print bedecked in hearts, clubs, spades and diamonds.

Large pouch

Alice in Wonderland allover print

Characters featured: Alice, Mad Hatter, White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, Queen of Hearts, Flamingo, March Hare, Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum

Contrast interior print features hearts, clubs, spades and diamonds

Goldtone hardware

Metal zipper pull with debossed keyhole design“

These items are available for pre-order now.

Which is your favorite? Comment and let us know!