New ‘Alice In Wonderland’ Stoney Clover Lane Pieces Now Available For Pre-Order

Disney has just released some new Stoney Clover Lane pieces for pre-order on the Disney Store. Each piece is themed to “Alice in Wonderland.”
Let’s take a look!
‘Alice In Wonderland’ Handbag – $148
This item is up for pre-order with an estimated availability of 5/24/24.
The handbag measures 8 1/3” H x 9 3/4” L x 3 1/3” D.
“Jump into spring with a must-have accessory that really takes the cake. The Alice in Wonderland mini bow bag by Stoney Clover Lane is topped with a pretty bow bedecked in a print of hearts, diamonds, clubs and spades. The allover print features Alice amidst towering tea cups and unbirthday cakes, making this handbag unbelievably charming.
- Allover print with Alice, teacups, and unbirthday cakes
- Bow features print with hearts, clubs, diamonds, and spades
- Zippered compartment
- Goldtone hardware
- Polyester“
‘Alice In Wonderland’ Cheshire Cat Belt Bag – $158
This item is up for pre-order with an estimated availability of 5/24/24.
The belt bag measures 7 1/2” H x 15 1/2” L x 4 3/4” D with an djustable waist strap of 39.”
“This way, yonder, up, back…you can go absolutely anywhere with this Cheshire Cat belt bag by Stoney Clover Lane. The allover print features the inimitable feline from Walt Disney’s animated classic Alice in Wonderland amidst pawprints, cheeky grins and direction signs—or would they be un-direction signs? The jumbo hip pack has one lined zippered compartment and an adjustable waistband so you are good to go anywhere in style.
- Jumbo belt bag
- Allover print featuring Cheshire Cat, pawprints, smiles and direction signs
- Zippered closure
- Contrast interior print features hearts, clubs, spades and diamonds
- Adjustable waist strap with seatbelt style clasp
- Goldtone hardware
- Metal zipper pull with debossed keyhole design
- Polyester“
‘Alice In Wonderland’ Belt Bag – $138
This item is up for pre-order with an estimated availability of 5/24/24.
The belt bag measures 6” H x 11” L x 3” D with an djustable waist strap of 38 1/2.”
“Bring a little wonder to your style with this Alice in Wonderland belt bag by Stoney Clover Lane. The pretty allover print features Alice amidst towering teacups and unbirthday cakes for a look that’s unbelievably charming. With an adjustable waist strap and lined zippered compartment, it’s comfy and convenient too.
- Classic balt bag
- Allover print featuring Alice, teacups and unbirthday cakes
- Zippered closure
- Contrast interior lining with hearts, clubs, spades and diamonds
- Adjustable waist strap with seatbelt style clasp
- Goldtone hardware
- Metal zipper pull with debossed keyhole design.“
‘Alice In Wonderland’ Small Pouch – $98
This item is up for pre-order with an estimated availability of 5/24/24.
The pouch measures 5” H x 9 1/2” L x 2” D.
“A wonder-full way to keep your essentials together while you’re on the go, this Alice in Wonderland pouch by Stoney Clover Lane is the perfect size to carry in your bag. Featuring an allover print of Alice meeting Cheshire Cat, Caterpillar and talkative flowers in places around Wonderland, it’s your perfect go-to pouch—even if you choose to keep it at home.
- Small pouch
- Alice in Wonderland allover print
- Characters featured: Alice, Cheshire Cat, Caterpillar and flowers
- Contrast interior print features hearts, clubs, spades and diamonds
- Goldtone hardware
- Metal zipper pull with debossed keyhole design
- Polyester“
‘Alice In Wonderland’ Large Pouch – $108
This item is up for pre-order with an estimated availability of 5/24/24.
The large pouch measures 8” H x 11” L x 5” D.
“The picture of stylish storage, this Alice in Wonderland pouch by Stoney Clover Lane has an allover print featuring portraits of characters from the classic Walt Disney animated film. There’s Alice, Cheshire Cat, White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and more. The roomy zippered pouch has goldtone hardware and an interior print bedecked in hearts, clubs, spades and diamonds.
- Large pouch
- Alice in Wonderland allover print
- Characters featured: Alice, Mad Hatter, White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, Queen of Hearts, Flamingo, March Hare, Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum
- Contrast interior print features hearts, clubs, spades and diamonds
- Goldtone hardware
- Metal zipper pull with debossed keyhole design“
These items are available for pre-order now.
Which is your favorite? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.