New Aladdin 30th Anniversary Pieces From Dooney and Bourke Now Available

Disney x Dooney and Bourke have another new collaboration design. This time the focus is on the 30th Anniversary of ‘Aladdin.’ Art for the print does focus on Princess Jasmine with design elements reflective of the movie setting. The two pieces are now available on Shop Disney.

Let’s take a look!

The bag measures 8 1/2” H x 12” W x 6 1/2” D with a handle drop of 4” and a strap drop of 21.”

“You will only need one wish when deciding on the best way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Disney’s animated favorite, Aladdin. This special edition commemorative bag from Dooney & Bourke features an exotic allover print with Jasmine and peacock feathers!

This piece measures

9 1/2” H x 9 1/2” W x 6 1/2” D with a handle drop of 10.”

“You will only need one wish when deciding on the best way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Disney’s animated favorite, Aladdin. This special edition commemorative tote bag from Dooney & Bourke features an exotic allover print with Jasmine and peacock feathers!

These two pieces are available now! If you are a Princess Jasmine fan now is your chance to grab one of these bags!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!