New Aladdin 30th Anniversary Pieces From Dooney and Bourke Now Available

Disney x Dooney and Bourke have another new collaboration design. This time the focus is on the 30th Anniversary of ‘Aladdin.’ Art for the print does focus on Princess Jasmine with design elements reflective of the movie setting. The two pieces are now available on Shop Disney.
Let’s take a look!
Aladdin 30th Anniversary Satchel – $268
The bag measures 8 1/2” H x 12” W x 6 1/2” D with a handle drop of 4” and a strap drop of 21.”
“You will only need one wish when deciding on the best way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Disney’s animated favorite, Aladdin. This special edition commemorative bag from Dooney & Bourke features an exotic allover print with Jasmine and peacock feathers!
- Allover print featuring Jasmine
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip top closure with tasseled zip pulls
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior key hook
- Detachable adjustable shoulder strap
- Goldtone finish hardware
- Fully lined
- Metal feet“
Aladdin 30th Anniversary Tote – $298
This piece measures
- 9 1/2” H x 9 1/2” W x 6 1/2” D with a handle drop of 10.”
“You will only need one wish when deciding on the best way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Disney’s animated favorite, Aladdin. This special edition commemorative tote bag from Dooney & Bourke features an exotic allover print with Jasmine and peacock feathers!
- Allover print featuring Jasmine
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip top closure
- Exterior slip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Goldtone finish hardware
- Fully lined
- Metal feet“
These two pieces are available now! If you are a Princess Jasmine fan now is your chance to grab one of these bags!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.