New Ahsoka Trailer Released With Look At Grand Admiral Thrawn







Lucasfilm / Disney have released a new ‘Ahoska’ trailer for the upcoming Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ show. During the trailer, they make sure to mention Grand Admiral Thrawn is the “Heir to the Empire” as a nod to the Legends books he came from. We also get a look at the character in live-action.

Before I like the trailer, I want to point out that it just feels like a live-action “Star Wars Rebels.”

Here is a look at Thrawn:

The character is played by Lars Mikkelsen, who also voiced Grand Admiral Thrawn in ‘Star Wars Rebels.’ It’s pretty spot on from both the Timothy Zahn novels and the “Rebels” cartoon.

Other characters you may recognize from the “Rebels” series include Sabine Wren, played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo for the live-action version. Hera Syndulla, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, is also featured in the new Disney+ show. Since it seems to be a continuation of “Rebels” Ezra Bridger also appears, played by Eman Esfandi.

On a sad note, the character of Baylon is played by Ray Stevenson, who passed away last May while filming a movie in Italy. It’s one of his last roles making it bittersweet for fans.

Hopefully, this show will perform well and will boost Star Wars viewership for Disney+. ‘The Mandalorian” season three was faced with a decline in viewership numbers.

“Ahsoka” will launch on Disney+ on August 23.

