New Aerial Images of Super Nintendo World Construction at Universal Orlando

It's official! Mario and the Nintendo gang are coming to Universal Orlando Resort in 2023!


While Disney is making very few actual announcements, Universal Orlando is quickly building their new Epic Universe theme park. One of the highly anticipated additions to Universal Orlando is the Super Nintendo World, which will include Donkey Kong too.

Now @bioreconstruct has posted some new aerial images of the Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong-themed areas coming in 2025.

You seemingly will need to use an escalator to enter this land.

Mushroom Kingdom

Doorways into various attractions

Donkey Kong concept model (Image from Orlando Park Stop)

Donkey Kong Area:

Everything is progressing well. I’m very intrigued by the escalator into the raised area. It’s kind of exciting. The varying levels add depth.

Full credit to @bioreconstruct! If you haven’t followed on X (formerly Twitter) I recommend you do.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


