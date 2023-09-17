New Aerial Images of Super Nintendo World Construction at Universal Orlando







While Disney is making very few actual announcements, Universal Orlando is quickly building their new Epic Universe theme park. One of the highly anticipated additions to Universal Orlando is the Super Nintendo World, which will include Donkey Kong too.

Now @bioreconstruct has posted some new aerial images of the Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong-themed areas coming in 2025.

Aerial look at Super Nintendo World, top right. Relative to the central corridor of Epic Universe, at left. Park entrance is at top left. pic.twitter.com/nzKA1vHlRH — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 17, 2023

You seemingly will need to use an escalator to enter this land.

Aerial look at the Epic Universe portal for Super Nintendo World. An escalator up into this multi-level land. pic.twitter.com/tdCYua15UR — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 17, 2023

Aerial look at current state of Super Nintendo World. Scaffolding in bottom left is near the escalator up into this land in Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/qtF7ZbV06l — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 17, 2023

Mushroom Kingdom

Aerial overview of the Mushroom Kingdom in Super Nintendo World. pic.twitter.com/Qii2YUmmTJ — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 16, 2023

Aerial overview of construction in Super Nintendo World. pic.twitter.com/mTlcL3EPvi — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 17, 2023

At top of this aerial photo is the facade for Mario Kart in Super Nintendo World. pic.twitter.com/gNK1zREXl8 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 17, 2023

Aerial photo of artists theming Super Nintendo World near Mount Beanpole. pic.twitter.com/bst2qhvlwd — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 17, 2023

Aerial look at Mount Beanpole being themed within the scaffolding in Super Nintendo World. pic.twitter.com/rx1gvt0Z1g — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 17, 2023

Aerial look at work near Yoshi’s Adventure in Super Nintendo World. Arrows where slotted track has been covered. pic.twitter.com/ETllmqFdzX — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 17, 2023

Doorways into various attractions

Aerial look at some doorways in Super Nintendo World

1 Peach’s Castle

2 Toad’s Cafe

3 Mario Kart pic.twitter.com/gOOk4gdlSz — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 17, 2023

Donkey Kong Area:

In this aerial photo of the Donkey Kong roller coaster in Epic Universe:

1 Recently added frame for a themed kiosk

2 Recently added frame for ride theming

3 Theming elements on Mount Beanpole levels

4 Themed roof at Yoshi’s Adventure pic.twitter.com/vrapg1J7PJ — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 16, 2023

Aerial overview of the Donkey Kong mine car roller coaster in Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/i1Kp3rfQPl — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 16, 2023

Aerial look at some of the broken, mock, railroad track of the Donkey Kong mine car roller coaster. The actual track is sideways underneath.

Much more theming to be in this area, adding to the illusion the car is leaping over gaps. pic.twitter.com/E3hqFixOh6 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 16, 2023

In this aerial of the Donkey Kong mine car roller coaster

1 Sideways track below allows the car to go across water

2 Frame for theming

3 Recently added frame for a kiosk

4,5 Some of the breaks in the mock 2-rail track pic.twitter.com/haMytzvz3i — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 16, 2023

Everything is progressing well. I’m very intrigued by the escalator into the raised area. It’s kind of exciting. The varying levels add depth.

Full credit to @bioreconstruct! If you haven’t followed on X (formerly Twitter) I recommend you do.

What do you think?