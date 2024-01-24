Netflix Outbids Disney In Massive WWE Streaming Deal







The streaming world has been shaken up as Netflix has made a massive deal with WWE for broadcasting rights starting in 2025. Netflix signed a $5 Billion deal with TKO Group Holdings (The owners of WWE and UFC) that will see WWE programming appear on the platform until 2035.



WWE’s flagship program, Monday Night Raw, will be leaving its current channel, USA Network, with Friday Night Smackdown taking its place, and NXT will move to The CW. The deal will also include Netflix being able to feature other shows and pay-per-view events such as WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the the Royal Rumble outside of North America.







This deal comes in the wake of Netflix attempting to entice customers to support their ad-supported tier by adding live television. This may not be the end of Netflix adding live content going forward.



For years, it had been rumored that Disney was interested in WWE, whether it be them buying the company outright or seeking a broadcasting deal. In fact, Disney currently has a deal with WWE to broadcast their content in Indonesia on Disney+.







One of the main reasons why Disney may have been seeking a deal with WWE would be to boost the viewership of both ESPN and ESPN+. ESPN+ was considered for a deal when WWE planned to close their WWE Network streaming service in the United States in favor of licensing it out, but they lost out to NBCUniversal’s Peacock service.



Whatever deal Disney had potentially offered this time around was clearly not enough to grab the TKO Group’s attention. With their current financial troubles, they may not have been able to match Netflix’s 10-year $5 Billion deal. Perhaps if they are that keen on having a pro wrestling program on ESPN, maybe they could make a deal with TNA Wrestling.



Source: CNBC