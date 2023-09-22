Netflix Daredevil Producer Not Happy That ‘Born Again’ Is A Reboot







Fans were ecstatic when it was confirmed that the fan favorite Daredevil actor Charlie Cox would be returning as the masked vigilante in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Charlie got his start playing the iconic character in the Netflix produced Daredevil series which later crossed over into The Defenders.







Cox made his big return in a small cameo role in the SONY produced Spider-Man: No Way Home and appeared as Peter Parker’s lawyer when he was revealed to be the web-slinging teenage hero. Not long after, Marvel confirmed that Cox would be returning as the character full-time in a new upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again (as well as a cameo in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law).



However, not all people are happy about Disney reviving the Charlie Cox version of the character. The Netflix series’ original producer/showrunner, Steven DeKnight, decided to air out his frustration with the decision to have Born Again be a new series instead of a continuation. He believes that it was done to cut out any royalties/credits to the creatives involved with the previous series.



In a reply to a post, he stated the following:

He does. It’s an old Disney scam where they slightly rename a series to reset contract terms back to first season. Needs to be addressed by all the guilds/unions and crushed! https://t.co/Ttj4A3tnE4 — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 18, 2023

Oh it’s a sure thing. From what I understand, I’m not going to see a penny from Daredevil: Born Again because they added the “Born Again” and can claim it’s a completely different show. You know, with the exact same two lead actors (who I love!) playing Daredevil and Fisk. https://t.co/hEKxwgbocz — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 19, 2023

He even replied to a story from @MCU_Direct reporting on his comments, saying:

To be clear, I can’t wait to see Charlie Cox and the amazing @vincentdonofrio reprise their iconic rolls. But to claim this is a complete reboot and you don’t have to pay the original creatives is some corporate shenanigans, to say the least. https://t.co/jYVZx6L1pA — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 19, 2023

While it is true that the Netflix shows didn’t have a continuity connected to the previous MCU films and shows and most likely would have needed a reboot to fit in, it is still kind of a jerk move to completely cut out those who made Cox’s Daredevil popular, to begin with.







While it is true that Deadpool 3 will be Rated R, the MCU version of Daredevil may try to downplay the over-the-top violence and gore that the original series was known for. The symbolic change from the red suit to the yellow suit made it clear that this isn’t the same version fans love.



Hopefully, the series will still have the same quality acting from its lead as it had before.



Source: Variety