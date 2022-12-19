Neil Patrick Harris Makes Bob Chapek Joke As EPCOT Candlelight Processional Narrator

Each year EPCOT, as part of their EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, has a narrator read the story of Christmas during the Candlelight Processional. Today was part of Neil Patrick Harris’s dates to narrate. To kick off his time on stage he made a joke about the acronym EPCOT and that the “C” doesn’t stand for Chapek.

“Welcome to tonight’s performance of the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT. EPCOT …. an acronym … and I’m pretty sure the C doesn’t stand for “Chapek.” — @ActuallyNPH pic.twitter.com/oTFgHycL7v — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 19, 2022

“What’s up everyone? Welcome to tonight’s performance of The Candlelight Processional here at EPCOT! EPCOT! An Acronym, and I’m pretty sure the “C” doesn’t stand for “Chapek.”

The response has been favorable for Harris.

pic.twitter.com/FQTB7QtShe — Mindy (may or may not be notable) (@FairyTaleMindy) December 19, 2022

Dang, NPH kicking a man while down 😂 — TheMaxRebo (@TheMaxReboIV) December 19, 2022

No way. 😂😂😂😂😂 — dave gute (@davegute) December 19, 2022

Shots fired. — Al Turrisi (@alturrisi1) December 19, 2022

What do you think? Comment and let us know!