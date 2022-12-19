Neil Patrick Harris Makes Bob Chapek Joke As EPCOT Candlelight Processional Narrator

Kambrea Pratt
Each year EPCOT, as part of their EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, has a narrator read the story of Christmas during the Candlelight Processional. Today was part of Neil Patrick Harris’s dates to narrate. To kick off his time on stage he made a joke about the acronym EPCOT and that the “C” doesn’t stand for Chapek.

 

“What’s up everyone? Welcome to tonight’s performance of The Candlelight Processional here at EPCOT! EPCOT! An Acronym, and I’m pretty sure the “C” doesn’t stand for “Chapek.”

The response has been favorable for Harris.

 

