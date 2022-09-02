NECA’s Next Gargoyles’ Figure Is The Loveable Broadway!

He has been missing since 1996, but finally, the strong and round Gargoyle Broadway is coming home! Broadway is joining Demona, Bronx, Brooklyn, Hudson, and Goliath in NECA’s line of detailed “Ultimate” action figures based on the Disney animated series. He is 7″ tall and features a massive wingspan. Oh, and he comes with food, of course. Look for Broadway to show up on shelves in January.

Gargoyles, all three seasons, is currently available to stream on Disney+.

Broadway is many things: optimist, food enthusiast, and cinephile. This Ultimate Broadway figure is fully articulated, and comes with interchangeable heads, interchangeable hands, axe and mace that combine into a larger weapon, meat, popcorn, and more. Comes in display-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap.

I fear that this line will soon be drawing to a close. Aside from making some alternate versions of these characters, we’re quickly running out of main characters. Lexington will probably be next, and it’s not certain if the other clan members will be part of this line since they are pricey figures and lesser-known Gargoyles may warm pegs. I think it’s fair to say that the toy line would be best rounded out with David Xanatos and Elisa Maza. End on a high note, I say.

While digging around for some Gargoyles clips featuring Broadway, I noticed that there’s quite an … enthusiastic audience that likes the bulbous hero. Yes, there are numerous videos that clip “hot” segments of the character from the cartoon. But, whether it’s Broadway in bondage or doing anything suggestive, people seem to enjoy that on a not-so-kid-friendly basis. Who knew?

Could Disney ever recapture lightning in a bottle twice if/when the company reboots Gargoyles? It came out when kids’ cartoons weren’t afraid to be edgier and dark, but now the focus is all on identity and other weird stuff. So, could the cursed creatures survive today’s easily offended and ship-happy audiences? Let us know your thoughts below.

[Source: NECA]