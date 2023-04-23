NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell Resigns After Investigation Into Inappropriate Relationship







Comcast has announced that NBCUniversal’s CEO, Jeff Shell will be leaving the company effective immediately. The announcement comes after there was an “investigation led by outside counsel into a complaint of inappropriate conduct.”

He is being removed after he allegedly violated company policy by having “an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company.”

Comcast did not specify how Shell violated policy. But in a statement, the executive said he had “an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company.”

“Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret. I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege.”

NBCUniversal and Comcast employees received the following statement from Comcast CEO Brian L. Robers and President Mike Cavanagh:

“We are disappointed to share this news with you. We built this company on a culture of integrity. Nothing is more important than how we treat each other. You should count on your leaders to create a safe and respectful workplace. When our principles and policies are violated, we will always move quickly to take appropriate action, as we have done here.

Please know that NBCUniversal is performing extremely well operationally and financially, and we couldn’t be more enthusiastic about our position and prospects going forward. We are fortunate to have an experienced, world-class group of executives leading this incredible company.”

It’s unknown at this time if the woman involved was also fired for violating company policy. But she should also be fired if the violation was enough to remove him.

Source: Variety