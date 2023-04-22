National Treasure Edge of History Canceled After One Season







Some people were upset when Disney announced a new National Treasure series that did not even have Nicolas Cage as a cameo. I even thought making a new show and putting in other actors from the original but not the character of Benjamin Gates was a bad idea. It turns out I was not alone.

The new National Treasure: Edge of History show on Disney+ has been canceled by Disney after only one season.

In the new show, Jess Venezuela (Lisette Olivera) is “a DREAMer in search of answers about her family who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.”

It was canceled with several other shows, including Big Shots, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Diary of a Future President, The Mysterious Benedict Society, and Turner & Hooch.

While National Treasure: Edge of History did appear to have enough views to crack Nielson’s ratings, those viewers didn’t seem to stick with the show. Overall, the reviews were not very good, with 38% critical and 49% audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Yikes!

National Treasure: Edge of History was written by the original film writers Marianne and Cormac WIbberly, who also worked as executive producers. The show also had Jerry Bruckheimer as a producer and Jon Turtletaub, who directed and worked as an executive producer.

When the show’s first trailer was released, many were caught off guard by the new lead, and it caused a lot of backlash, with people asking where Nic Cage was. Many fans weren’t interested in a National Treasure without the actor. That seems to have continued to the Disney+ series.

A new film was in the works at one point that would feature Nic Cage, and hopefully, that is still the case after this show. It’s what Disney should have done in the first place.

