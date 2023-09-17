National Cheeseburger Day: Disney Springs Suggestions







September 18 marks National Cheeseburger Day. Over the last weeks, we have sampled several cheeseburger options at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World. We tried some new ones and a few classics. What did we think? We came up with three recommendations for those celebrating National Cheeseburger Day.

Mushroom Swiss Burger at Splitsville Disney Springs

Splitsville Disney Springs is in the process of adding a few new menu items for guests to enjoy. One of them is the Mushroom Swiss Burger. As of the time of writing, this has not become an official menu item yet. However, it will join the menu soon. During your visit, you might need to ask for this like a secret menu item.

We found this burger well prepared, as you would expect from this restaurant company. The bun added flavor, holding up reasonably well. Based on the style of the burger, this one brings a probability of being greasy and messy — in a good way. We enjoyed it. Also, we look forward to it joining the menu full-time at Splitsville.

Wagyu Lunch Burger at STK Steakhouse Disney Springs- $9.99

One of the best cheeseburger deals at Walt Disney World comes from an unexpected place. STK Steakhouse Orlando sells a weekday lunch burger for $9.99. Yes, you read that correctly!

This $9.99 lunch-priced burger features a seven-ounce burger patty. The standard toppings, such as lettuce, tomato, onion, and American cheese, cover the burger patty. This cheeseburger is available from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on weekdays. Also, guests can buy a brunch version on weekends, too.

Burger Combo at Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew- $19.00

We cannot discuss cheeseburger deals at Disney Springs without mentioning the Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew cheeseburger deal. This B&G Burger features two beef patties, American cheese, ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and bread & butter pickles. This burger brings a good overall taste that burger lovers will enjoy.

The best part involves that the combo meal includes waffle fries and a soft drink for this price. We find this burger to be the best quick-service burger at Disney Springs.