Natalie Portman Says The She Is Open To Returning To Star Wars







Recently, the Star Wars franchise has seen the return of multiple prequel era cast members. Ewan McGregor returned as the exiled Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi in his own series. Temuera Morrison played an older Boba Fett in both The Mandalorian and his own series. Hayden Christiansen returned as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in both the Obi-Wan and Ahsoka shows. Liam Neeson returned as the force ghost of Qui Gon Jinn in the Obi-Wan series, and even Ahmed Best, who played Jar Jar Binks, appeared in The Mandalorian as Jedi Master Kelleran Beq.







However, one major character from that era has yet to make a return, one who’s fate drove Anakin to turn to the dark side. Padmé Amidala, former queen of Naboo and senator to the galactic republic, who dies in Revenge of the Sith, has yet to make any form of reappearance outside of a mention. With the franchise using many flashbacks, you would think that at some point, they would flash back to an event where she was still alive.



Well, for those who are hoping for some kind of appearance, we have some good news. While not confirmed the character’s actress, Natalie Portman, in a recent interview commented on how she would indeed be open to returning to the role. She stated:



“It was the first time I worked digitally. I don’t think anyone was shooting that way then. It was my first time working with a green screen. It was a whole new set of skills to pick up and a whole new world to enter.“







She did, however, say that she has not yet been asked.



In a way, Padmé was the Princess Lea of the prequel era, as each trilogy has three main protagonists. While Lea had Luke and Han, Padmé had Anakin and Obi-Wan. If she does indeed return, perhaps we might also see Keira Knightly return as Sabé as well.



