My September 2022 Stay at Aventura Hotel Universal Orlando

Any article written by myself involving Aventura Hotel at Universal Orlando must acknowledge that Aventura continues to be my favorite on-site hotel. This continues to be true. For my recent stay there, I was invited to join a group of theme park friends to stay in a suite at Aventura that sleeps nine people. You can read more about that suite here. All in all, we had a good time during this stay at Aventura. For this article, I will describe my experiences, good and bad, here in September.

I arrived early on a Wednesday for check-in day. I quickly went to see Wade at luggage services there. He always does a great job with a solid attitude. That process showed incredible efficiency as usual with him.

Then, the weaknesses involving the partnership of Loews hotels and Universal Orlando entered my day. As you might know, I have a diet soda addiction. Aventura offers resort freestyle cups for length of stay for $18 plus tax. Since I visited during Passholder Appreciation Days, passholders received a 20% discount also. I arrived a month after this promotion started. That detail will be important.

I went to buy a new freestyle cup during breakfast hours. Then, I entered a queue to buy this. I asked for it and showed my annual pass. Then, the Loews and Universal Orlando issues started. the talented team member said she needed her manager to give me that discount. So, the queue for the main breakfast counter area had to wait on a manager to give this discount. I waited ten minutes with people behind me in the queue. I had no problem waiting but what about others? The manager arrived and put in the discount. I spoke with him about how this process makes the team members efforts harder. He said that they would need to add a special button to the point of sales machine for that. My first thought was let me show you how to do that.

However, at this point, I listened to God’s Spirit within me. Yet, I continued to express support for team members being made to do extra work. As you might imagine, I spoke with several Universal Orlando guest service people about this with no help for front line team members, sadly.

After getting my soft drink, I went to pick up friends at Orlando airport. Some solid quick service was eaten at Urban Pantry food court. When our suite was ready, we entered it to explore a suite that sleeps nine. We enjoyed most aspects of this room.

The next morning, a constant nuisance happened. This annoyance happens currently at all Orlando area theme park resort hotels. Housekeeping came knocking on the door at exactly 9am. Since I was typing away in the TV area of suite, I could barely hear the knock. This happened a few other mornings also at about the same time. Then on the Monday of our stay, housekeeping came knocking at 8:40am. This frustrated us since the night before involved most of the group’s last night of Halloween Horror Nights.

Another annoyance during this stay would be the low quality of wi-fi connection. In fairness, should not the tech savvy Aventura hotel offer best wi-fi around, right? The wi-fi was rated as awful most of the time in the lobby and room. My friends had their TV shut off several times due to wi-fi going out. I had a hard time finding Universal Orlando data on-line for articles with bad wi-fi. I often had to resort to my phone’s hotspot. Staff often told us that tech services were working on it. For my seven days here, this issue never resolved itself.

On a more positive note, the spacious bathroom in the suite offered plenty of hot water. I did not test this out but it seemed impossible to run out of hot water during this stay.

The normal bus issues happened here. They became exponentially larger with a convention staying on-site using contracted shuttles trying to pick-up in same area as bus service at Aventura. The shuttle bus pick-up area clearly was not designed for larger shuttle buses. Also, many guests got on the wrong shuttle trying to get to the theme parks.

As usual, the hotel offered clean comfortable rooms. The food court, Starbucks, and Bar 17 offered good quality food. The staff brought excellent professionalism. This continues to be a hotel I love though. In terms of value for money, this place excels. Thanks for reading. Feel free to leave a comment if you have stayed here.