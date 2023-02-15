Muppets Ride Journey Into Imagination Now? Is Something Going On?







Let me start by saying I do not have any inside information on anything related to the attraction, but there have been some weird goings on around Journey Into Imagination With Figment lately. Is this indicative of something happening with the attraction, maybe involving the Muppets?

Previously Josh D’Amaro announced that a new Figment Meet and Greet would be coming later this year. He also hinted that more could come.

During the current EPCOT Festival of the Arts event, Figment and vintage Journey Into Imagination pieces are being showcased at ‘Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey: Art, Food, and Little Sparks of Magic.’

A Figment movie is reportedly in the works with Seth Rogan’s Point Grey company along with writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit who did the Pokémon Detective Pikachu film.

Then there were rumors that D’Amaro was spending time at the attraction with Disney CEO Bob Iger and Walt Disney World president Jeff Vahle. Now a new video featuring The Muppets appeared on Twitter?

The video was posted on Twitter and features Gonzo the Great and Walter riding the ‘Journey Into Imagination’ attraction. Gonzo talks about how he knows Figment personally, which is an inside joke because Gonzo the Great’s voice actor Dave Goelz also voiced this attraction’s version of Figment.

It’s not a figment of your imagination, it’s THE Figment – of EPCOT! @GonzotheGreat and Walter had a spark-tacular time on Journey Into Imagination with Figment in EPCOT at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort. pic.twitter.com/mMoEB2nQlK — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) February 15, 2023

There is a lot going on around Journey Into Imagination lately, and it’s getting to be too much to be coincidence. That being said, if we do finally get an upgrade I hope it isn’t a Muppets ‘Journey Into Imagination’ attraction. Just bring back Dreamfinder and make a new attraction with the pair. They could even go the route of the ‘Mystic Manor’ ride in Hong Kong Disneyland. It’s a lot of screens but it would apply really well to this attraction and to these characters.

Of course nothing is yet announced other than the Figment meet and greet. So it’s mostly speculation on my end, but there have been far too many nods to the attraction lately for me to think it’s all unrelated.

