Muppet Christmas Carol Funko Pops Coming Soon!







It feels like Christmas. It feels like Chrissssstmaaaassss! No, it friggin’ doesn’t! It feels like Summer! Why are we already seeing Winter holiday merchandise?!

Well, it is The Muppet Christmas Carol stuff, so it gets a pass. I could watch that movie at any point in the year. It’s just so dang wholesome.

Thanks to Entertainment Earth, we know two things. One, Funko Pops are still a thing. Two, The Muppet Christmas Carol versions of the collectible figures are coming out this October.

The initial set of 4″ tall black-eyed vinyl Muppets will feature the following characters:

Bob Cratchit with Tiny Tim

Mrs. Cratchit

Fozziwig

The Marley Brothers

Charles Dickens with Rizzo

Scrooge

Most of the Muppet Pops are $11.99, but the Statler as Jacob Marley and Waldorf as and Robert Marley two-pack is $19.99. No, sadly, they do not glow in the dark. But they are judging you. Always judging.

I’ll be honest; I’d probably pick up Kermit and Robin as Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim. Not because they’re my favorite characters from The Muppet Christmas Carol, but due to the fact that they’re the only two figures in this series that don’t have those soulless black eyes.

Oddly, Funko included Fozzie Bear and Miss Piggy in this run rather than the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. If the Ghost of Christmas Present was, well … present, I’d have ordered him in a heartbeat. He, like myself, is larger than life, bearded, and jolly.

Which characters from The Muppet Christmas Carol would you like to see Funko turn into a Pop vinyl figure next? Let us know below!

[Source: Entertainment Earth]

[Source: Entertainment Earth]

[Source: Entertainment Earth]

[Source: Entertainment Earth]

[Source: Entertainment Earth]

[Source: Entertainment Earth]