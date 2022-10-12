Multiple Upcoming Marvel Films Get Delayed

Lately the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seemingly had some behind the scenes issues regarding their scheduling for upcoming films. So much so that multiple high profile films for the upcoming Phase 5 and Phase 6 of the MCU have been delayed.



The following films have had new release dates set:



– Blade Now September 6th, 2024 (Was November 3rd, 2023)







– Deadpool 3 Now November 8th, 2024 (Was September 6th, 2024)







– Fantastic Four Now February 14th, 2025 (Was November 8th, 2024)







– Avengers: Secret Wars Now Releasing May 1st, 2026 (Was November 7th, 2025)







The Blade reboot (starring Mahershala Ali) has had multiple setbacks regarding its production. From script issues, to filming schedules and recently loosing its director, Bassan Tariq, over possible “creative differences”.



The film was set to release later next year, but due to the massive issues regarding the film’s direction they lost likely won’t be able to even begin filming until early next year.



The delay of Deadpool 3 is rather strange since the film was only recently announced. But the original release date for that is not taken up by Blade with it now taking over the Fantastic Four‘s original release date. Fantastic Four will now release on Valentine’s Day weekend in 2025.



But perhaps the most surprising delay of all is the 6th Avengers film, Secret Wars. The film is set to be the end of the “Multiverse Saga” and was originally hyped up for there to be two Avengers films the same year. Now fans will have to wait until 2026 for the conclusion of this era of the MCU.



With these many delays it makes you wonder how well put together Marvel is behind the scenes. With multiple reports of production issues and Marvel head Kevin Feige supposedly being “spread too thin” one can definitely see the cracks forming in the once powerful MCU machine. Perhaps the quantity is affecting the quality of production.



What do you think of the recent delays? Let us know your thoughts below.



Source: Polygon



