Multiple TikTok Users Are ‘Picky’ About How Disney Does Noses







In this day and age when almost everyone has some kind of smart device you are abound to hear opinions all around. Some make sense while others are just outright bonkers.



Today’s story highlights one of those strange takes as multiple users on TikTok decided that they had a problem with how Disney designs their characters; Specifically when it comes to their noses.



First user @gangbanger_0 (not an appropriate name) showed a clip show that showed off how many of the classic Disney Princesses had smaller noses while many Disney Villains had larger and more crooked noses.

While this one clip show doesn’t seem like much TikTok user @robinreaction takes things a step further and goes into a small rant/exposition:

She states:



“How much nose is a Disney princess allowed to have? The answer depends on what year you were drawn and in most cases, not much. Going back to the earliest princesses, we can see their noses consists of a hint of nostril, and then depending on the angle, also like a slight curve.“

“This is in stark contrast to the women in these movies who are depicted as evil and therefore had to be ugly. One of the easiest ways to tell if a woman was going to be evil or very un-f***able is to see if they have a nose that actually resembles a nose.“

“This lack of noses continued all the way through the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s, and when non-white princesses started to get introduced, they got the same lack of nose treatment. When 3D animation got introduced, they had to find new ways for their characters to technically have noses which take up as little space as possible.“

“And I think it’s worth noting that Disney knows how to draw extremely hot people that have defined noses, they’ve been doing it to men for a long time. They just choose to keep women in this very narrow definition of beauty.“



“Eventually ‘wokeness’ became a threat and Disney had to adjust to make Moana’s nose look human and Mirabel’s too even though she’s not technically a princess.“



This argument falls under the continued anti-Disney Princess movement which believes that they are bad influences on young girls despite multiple arguments against that stance.



The choice in nose design is up to the individual artist, not some company-wide rule that has lasted for decades. Each film has its own creative direction and choices made by those teams.



Also not all Disney characters with ‘ugly noses’ are villains. Plenty of characters like the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Quasimodo, and more have odd noses. Even some Disney Villains have ‘pretty noses’ like Maleficent and the Evil Queen (normal form).



Also, it is no secret that instinctively humans have negative reactions to things some people call “ugly” and when you want your audience to dislike the villain and know that they are the bad guy it is commonplace to depict them as more “ugly” than the protagonist(s).



It has been done that way for as long as storytelling has been around. You can trace it back to Ancient Greece with the story of Medusa, a creature so hideous she turns her victims to stone.



In the end, it’s just another case of making a mountain out of a molehill. People are glued to their phones and are bored so try to make up an excuse to be mad about something. We see it happen all the time.



Source: Daily Mail UK