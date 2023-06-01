Multiple Spider-Man Films Teased. Live-Action Miles Moralis?







The highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s animated hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is almost here. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the second part in what is currently a trilogy revolving around the teenage Miles Moralis as one of many Spider-Men from across the Marvel Multiverse.







Not only is Miles Moralis the lead of the upcoming film, but he is also the co-lead of the combined PlayStation 5 Exclusive video game Spider-Man 2 by Insomniac Games. The game revolves around Peter Parker and Miles Moralis as they team up to fight villains like Karven the Hunter and Venom.







But now it appears that SONY has some big plans for the parallel universe web-slinger. According to Variety, franchise producer Amy Pascal gave some huge details surrounding the character’s future. She had apparently said that both a Live-Action Miles Moralis film and an animated Spider-Woman film are in the pipeline.



Another producer Avi Arad had also apparently said that we will see an animated Spider-Woman movie, “Sooner than you expect. I cannot tell you yet, but it’s coming.“







In addition to this, Amy Pascal also asserts that a fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man film is also coming:



“Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are. We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.“







It isn’t known if the Live-Action Miles Moralis will tie into their Spider-Verse as Moralis’ uncle, the anti-hero Prowler, appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming. We are also not sure if Tom Holland’s fourth film will be connected to the MCU at all. And as for the animated Spider-Woman film, we don’t know if it will feature Julia Carpenter, a more comic-accurate Jessica Drew, or the controversial pregnant version from the upcoming Across the Spider-Verse.



Source: Variety