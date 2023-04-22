Multiple SONY Spider-Man Films Come To Disney+







It’s no secret that Spider-Man is perhaps Marvel’s single most popular character. Aside from the X-Men, Spider-Man has the most solo films, the most video games and the most merchandise sales of any Marvel character. The only superhero to rival his popularity is DC’s Batman.







But for the longest time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe had to fare without the friendly neighborhood web crawler due to pre-existing film contracts with SONY which go back to the late 1990s. Since 2002 SONY has produced multiple interpretations of the character that have been seen as widely popular.



Well now if you have been wanting to view these classic pre-MCU Spider-Man adventures Disney has announced that multiple SONY Spider-Man films will be streaming on Disney+ (at least for a limited time).







These films include 2002’s Spider-Man, 2004’s Spider-Man 2, 2007’s Spider-Man 3 and 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man all on April 21st with 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2018’s Venom on May 12th.



This comes as a result of a deal between Disney and SONY in 2021 that will allow multiple Spider-Man-related projects to appear on Disney+ and Hulu via licensing.



While Disney most likely wishes they could re-acquire the character outright from SONY they most likely won’t want to pay anything above $100 Million. Meanwhile, SONY is taking full advantage of the IP in trying to relaunch their Spider-Verse with multiple films and shows.







Not only are the upcoming Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web and El Muerto films in full production but we also have multiple shows such as Silk and Spider-Man Noir in development for Amazon Prime. Other characters like Nightwatch, Black Cat, Prowler and Silver Sable are also being considered for projects.



Are you excited to see these classics join the rest of the Marvel catalog on Disney+? What other Marvel movies do you think belong on the platform?



Source: Variety