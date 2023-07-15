Multiple Marvel Projects Halt Production Due To SAG-AFTRA Strike







Hollywood is having quite the creator’s rights movement at the moment. Earlier this year we saw the WAG (Writers Guild of America) go on strike, which caused multiple productions to have setbacks. Now the SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Arts) have begun theirs.



Due to the strike, multiple productions across the board are expected to be delayed or outright halt production until said issues can be resolved. This includes multiple in-development productions at Marvel’s Studios.







Despite filming for the upcoming Deadpool 3 already beginning (with some on-set shots already being show online) multiple on-set performers are said to be walking off set to join the strike themselves, halting production.



It is also being reported that the upcoming reboot of The Fantastic Four has also ceased production. The project has been in the casting phase for several months. But with the current strike they seemingly won’t be able to resume until the strike has passed.







According to the strike rules, members are prohibited from “negotiating and/or entering into and/or consenting to an agreement to perform covered services in the future.” Members must also “instruct their agent and/or other representatives to discontinue conducting negotiations on their behalf with the studios, streamers and networks for covered services.“



In response to the recent SAG strike Disney CEO Bob Iger stated:



“We’ve talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges we’re facing, the recovery from COVID which is ongoing, it’s not completely back, This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption.“



Following that, SAG President Fran Drescher called Iger’s rebuttal “Terribly repugnant and out of touch” and “Positively tone deaf.“



If the current SAG strike doesn’t find some sort of resolution soon, multiple productions may see their release dates pushed back significantly. Disney has already pushed back multiple film dates following the WGA strike; they probably can’t afford any further delays.



Sources: comicbook.com, comicbook.com