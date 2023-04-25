Multiple Disneyland Attractions To Close For Refurbishment







It isn’t unusual for a ride to close for refurbishment, be it for a safety check or to make an adjustment or addition to an attraction. Sometimes even re-theme certain parts of an attraction to better fit a new creative vision. But to have multiple highly popular dark rides close all around the same time frame is almost unheard of.



It has just been announced that three rides at Disneyland and one ride at Disney’s California Adventure across the way will all be closing this June. Those rides include the following:







Alice in Wonderland – Join Alice on an incredible journey through Wonderland as you visit the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, meet the Cheshire Cat and shrink down to the size of an ant where flowers are as tall as trees.







Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride – Come along with Mr. Toad as he rises through the streets on a wild motor car. Avoid policemen, crash though walls and find yourself in the most strangest of scenarios.







Peter Pan’s Flight – Fly away to Neverland and see the young Peter Pan and his lost boys battle the evil Captain Hook and his band of pirates.







Ariel’s Undersea Adventure – Swim under the sea and join Ariel on her journey to find true love. Sing songs, see unbelievable sights and experience the movie in front of your very eyes.



All four attractions are set to undergo refurbishment starting June 5th with no current re-opening date in sight. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is currently going through refurbishment and Splash Mountain is also being closed May 31st to make way for a new attraction.



It is somewhat concerning that this many attractions are being closed and undergoing refurbishment all around the same time. It may put a damper on someone’s vacation if they choose to visit during this timeframe.



Source: WDWNT