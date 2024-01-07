Multiple Disney World Rides Closing For Refurbishments This Year







Multiple rides at Walt Disney World will close early in 2024 for refurbishments. Some of them may not open under the same name.

The first ride on the list to see a multi-month closure is Disney Hollywood Studios’ Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith. It will be shut down tomorrow, January 8, with no reopening date listed yet.

It is no secret that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is showing its age. The band associated with the ride hasn’t been in the mainstream for several years. However, it closes every year for refurbishment and reopens without changing the theme.

Disney Tourist Blog believes that the multi-month closure of Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will result in the ride’s tracks being replaced. So, even though it is prime time to slap a new IP on the thrill ride, it doesn’t look like it will be happening this year.

EPCOT will also see a closure, but it will be short-lived.

Frozen Ever After, as we covered a few weeks ago, will be closing down. However, regardless of how hard we wish for the return of Maelstrom, the shuttering isn’t going to usher Odin back.

Instead, the super popular Frozen ride will only be down for a single day, January 24. The scheduled maintenance probably won’t introduce anything new into the dark ride, but perhaps Disney will fix the off-putting projection faces.

Skipping over to another park, another long-time staple may go into hibernation in 2024.

As Disney Dining pointed out, 2023’s D3 revealed that the Country Bear Jamboree will be getting a reimagining. I suspected the singing bears would need some work when I visited the Magic Kingdom to cover Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party last year.

It’s still an amusing holdover from Walt’s days, but the attraction needs some TLC. However, does it really need a whole new show?

There’s still no date when the bears will be going to sleep. I would suspect it will coincide with the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure later this year.

We do, however, know when another popular Magic Kingdom ride will go down for refurbishments. If you’re going to the park between January 16 and January 20, you won’t be able to ride the rails.

Yup, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will be subject to scheduled maintenance during those dates.

[Source: Disney Tourist Blog]

[Source: Disney Dining]