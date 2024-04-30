Multiple Disney Cartoon Pilots And Concepts Leak Online







It is well known that in the entertainment industry, there are far more rejected ideas and concepts for movies and shows than ones that are eventually made. Disney is no stranger to this, as many of its early or canceled concepts have become well-known within the fandom. The trouble is that many of those concepts are locked away in a vault, never to be seen by the general public.



Now, in a series of massive online leaks, multiple pilots, sporty bibles, and show concepts give fans a look at what could have been for some of their favorite shows and what we never got to see. These leaks include not only Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon projects but also Disney Channel/Disney XD shows.

🚨BREAKING🚨: The pilot for Gravity Falls has been FOUND in dazzling 1080p (HD)!



Watch it here: https://t.co/sgmxJpWefj pic.twitter.com/G43k5v1GPI — Lost Media Busters (@LostMediaBuster) April 27, 2024

Some of these pilots were early versions of popular shows such as Gravity Falls, Amphibia, and Star vs. The Forces of Evil. It is very interesting to see some of the early versions of characters and stories before they were eventually ironed out. The lost media community has been having a field day, archiving everything they can and sharing it on social media.

The full pilot of the Star Vs The Forces Of Evil from 2012 has been found by the user OtterElitePhilippines5710



The pilot is an early draft of "Matchmaker", some jokes where used for "Star Comes To Earth" and Marco Diaz used to being named Sol Diazhttps://t.co/G8P70hDXRV pic.twitter.com/NogGTQsCyY — DTVA News (@DTVANews) June 4, 2023

But what is even more interesting are the shows that we didn’t get to see. For example, there was a pitched untitled variety show that featured characters like Chip & Dale, Tigger, the Cheshire Cat, and Lilo & Stitch. The concept went as far as an animatic and featured voice acting.

Other concepts were fully animated, such as a rock and roll-themed superhero show called Shred Force, which features multiple licensed music tracks, including songs from the band DragonForce.

Shred Force (2012)



Why did disney fully animate such a peak pilot only to never green light this??????? pic.twitter.com/2J5u6ZZFwK — Pan-Pizza (@RebelTaxi) April 26, 2024

One of the leaks getting the most attention is the long-rumored Darkwing Duck reboot, which was done in the same style as the 2017 DuckTales reboot. While concept art for the proposed series was never picked up, it has surfaced thanks to these leaks.







While these massive leaks definitely show some flaws in the security of these massive corporations, it is very fascinating to see all of these lost concepts brought to life.



What do you think? Are you happy to see these pieces of animation history becoming public knowledge? Which canceled show(s) do you wish had gotten made? Let us know.





Sources: Gizmodo, Dexerto, Inform Overload