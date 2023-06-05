Mulan nuiMOs Items Now Available







Disney has just released a new Mulan nuiMO plush and some accessories, including a Mushu Loungefly backpack, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film today! The original animated film was released on June 5, 1998.

Let’s take a look!

‘‘Rise and shine…get your clothes on!” Mushu calls to Mulan, but whatever will your new Mulan Disney nuiMOs Plush wear next? She comes with one of her signature outfits from the film and you can have fun dressing her up in any Disney nuiMOs outfit (sold separately). Perhaps no one understands the power of the right clothes more than Mulan, but you and your new plush know that what really matters is to be ”strong, brave and true.” (And fabulously dressed.)

Soft plush construction

Embroidered features

Mulan comes with one of her signature outfits from the film

Poseable

Hands have magnets to close hands or hold hands with other plush

Head can turn“

“My, what beautiful blossoms we have this year,” Fa Zhou says to his daughter Mulan, whose name means magnolia flower. Your Disney nuiMOs plush will be the most beautiful of all in this Disney nuiMOs Mulan inspired outfit. The three-piece outfit includes a top with embroidery and floral screen art, pants with screen art flowers and a headband with a felt Mulan flower. Put it on your prized Disney nuiMOs plush and watch your imagination blossom.

Mulan inspired Disney nuiMOs outfit

Three-piece set includes top, pants and headband

Top features embroidery, screen art and ribbon belt

Pants feature floral screen art

Headband has felt flower decoration

Self-stick closure“

“I’m travel size for your convenience,” Mushu, the feisty little dragon, says to Mulan. Now the same goes for this adorable Disney nuiMOs Mushu backpack by Loungefly. Perfectly sized for your beloved Disney nuiMOs plush, it has a zip compartment and a Disney x Loungefly logo plate just like a grown-up backpack. Like having their own little sidekick, this guardian of tiny things will inspire real love.

Disney nuiMOs simulated leather backpack

Mushu inspired screen art

Zip closure with simulated leather zip pull

Disney x Loungefly logo label plate“

They’re all so cute!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!