‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Prequel Teased at D23, Logo Revealed

Disney is making a prequel to the live-action version of The Lion King entitled Mufasa: The Lion King. Obviously it’s a prequel because (spoiler) Mufasa got dropped off a cliff by his brother, trampled to death by a stampede, and shot into that big savanna in the sky.
Given how critically panned the 2019 live-action (adjacent) remake of The Lion King, it’s unclear why Disney is moving ahead with another one. Oh, yeah, it made bank.
Barry Jenkins' live action Lion King prequel is officially titled, #Mufasa: The Lion King. pic.twitter.com/qZJyP9tGrn
— Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) September 9, 2022
According to Variety, preview footage of the prequel is being shown to audiences at D23. Really, we don’t know much about it. Just… it’s coming eventually. No one really asked for it. And Disney wants you to get excited for it.
Hopefully, Disney decides against giving us a live-action Pinocchio prequel showing us the tragic death of Geppetto’s real son.
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.