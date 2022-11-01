Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Arrives at Magic Kingdom

Merely a few days ago, Walt Disney World announced that Mr. Toad would be returning to Magic Kingdom. Of course, they said this would be in the form of a popcorn bucket, not the former attraction. For the record, we still love you too, Winnie the Pooh and your attraction at Magic Kingdom. Yet, the adoration for Mr. Toad on the east coast continues. So, in Disney style, they packaged this popcorn bucket up in the promotion of Mr. Toad. They rebranded some 50th-anniversary items such as the Mr. Toad Brat Burger and Dome Cake like they were new presents under the tree. Yet fans of Mr. Toad would be able to buy a cool-looking popcorn bucket.

However, would this be Figment popcorn bucket fiasco all over again? According to reports from one of my dining companions on reopening day at Kona Café, people expected a less-than-smooth procedure. Yet, the first-hand report I received indicated that the process went smoothly. The mobile order system that was put in place after the excessive queues trying to get a Figment popcorn bucket previously was used again. However, this time, Cast Members and the mobile system handled things very well. The mobile order process has worked as advertised so far. The average wait on the first day from the time of mobile ordering to getting your bucket has been about 1-2 hours. Most guests experience limited wait once their slot came up in the mobile order queue.

Guests may mobile order two of these popcorn buckets per day. Of course, this works if supplies last. As of the time of writing, the afternoon of November 1st, the popcorn buckets are still available. However, even with this better system, things do sell out at Walt Disney World. The popcorn buckets cost $30 each and come with packaged popcorn with a small Mr. Toad sticker on the package. The plastic package is not resealable though. Yet, the popcorn comes in a multi-colored assortment. The back of the “car” opens for your popcorn to go within.

The appearance of the “Toady” ride vehicle looks excellent, especially for a popcorn bucket. As opposed to some other popcorn buckets, this one can hold a larger amount of popcorn. Of course, who uses these popcorn buckets for popcorn anyway? Since this Orlando trip lasts for a few more days, we will update you if something changes with Mr. Toad’s popcorn bucket procedure.

If you want a Mr. Toad popcorn bucket, hurry, and good luck!