Move Over Mouse Ears Now There’s a Light-Up Haunted Mansion Bride Veil

Fellow Haunted Mansion lovers I have some good news. The next time you visit The Haunted Mansion, you can wear a fun new accessory. Instead of a mouse ear headband, how about a Haunted Mansion Bride veil?
What if I told you that the veil lights up as well?
Let’s take a look!
Haunted Mansion Bride Veil – $39.99
“Here comes the most haunting accessory you’ll find this side of New Orleans Square. This Haunted Mansion Bride veil is inspired by the one worn by Constance Hatchaway, the ghost bride who walks the halls of the Disney Park attraction. Topped with a floral wreath that glows, this eerily lovely veil has a double layer of mesh and tulle and shimmery embroidery of Haunted Mansion icons. Put it on and you’re sure to feel iconic too.
- Veil with glowing wreath of flowers
- The Haunted Mansion icons embroidered in shimmery thread
- LED lights
- Double layer of mesh and tulle
- Lace trim around the forehead
- Inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction”
From the images I’m assuming the lace is white on the veil. I’m not sure why the lace looks black in some images. Although, I think the black lace would be better.
The flowers light up and cast an eerie pallor onto the wearer.
This would be perfect for Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
