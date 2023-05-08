Mother’s Day Means Good Eats At The Disney Resorts!







Mother’s Day is this weekend! Celebrate motherhood’s joy by stuffing your face with loads of sugar and chocolate!

Disney Parks Blog announced that starting this week, several locations throughout the resorts in California and Florida will be offering unique edible gifts for mom’s special day. Check them out below!

We’ll kick things off with the Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

Animal Kingdom Lodge will have the Trio of Truffles Paired with Graham Beck Sparkling Brut Rosé, but only on May 14th at Jiko – The Cooking Place.

Also, at the Lodge, you can find dark chocolate-dipped strawberries at The Mara between now and May 14th.

The Beaches & Cream Soda Shop in the Beach Club Resort will offer a Bouquet Shake. This treat is made with “strawberry purée topped with a flowery chocolate cake.”

If you’re looking for bakery goods, the Minnie Croissant Roll can be picked up at the BoardWalk Deli, but only until May 14th.

If you’re staying at the Contemporary Resort on May 14th, there’s a special one-day brunch you should take Mom to:

Mother’s Day Brunch: Gather family and friends to enjoy delicious dishes from this special menu, including: Floridian Eggs Benedict: Two poached eggs and a crab cake with hollandaise atop toasted English muffins served with breakfast potatoes Bacon & Eggs: Maple-lacquered pork belly, smoked cheese grits, and an egg Brunch-exclusive Hummingbird Bread Pudding featuring pineapple, banana, and coconut bread pudding with candied pecans, salted caramel, and cream cheese ice cream



Also available in Disney’s Contemporary Resort is a Chocolate Strawberry Tart. Head to Contempo Café between now and May 14th to grab that one.

EPCOT, as usual, is home to one of the most unique-looking holiday treats. At the Coral Reef Restaurant is the Mother’s Day Dessert, a strawberry mousse topped with rosewater ganache sitting atop a pistachio chiffon cake.

You’re missing out if you’ve not tried the pistachio cake at EPCOT. Check out our review of a similar cake we tried during the Food & Wine Festival last year.

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe offers the Mother’s Day Donut through the end of the month. Topped with edible flowers and pistachio, the iced donut is raspberry and champagne-flavored. For Father’s Day, will there be a Miller High Life donut? It is the champagne of beers, after all.

My favorite, as far as aesthetics are concerned, is the Mother’s Day Sundae. It can be found at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream from May 12th through the 15th. The ice cream treat is “a scoop of strawberry and chocolate ice cream served in a waffle cup, topped with strawberry sauce, whipped cream, and chocolate butterflies.”

There’s the old-fashioned cookie, as with many celebratory eats at the Disney parks. But, oddly, this can only be found at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Holiday Cart until May 14th.

DOLE Whip Time at the Polynesian Village Resort! Kona Island and Capt. Cook’s is hosting the Aloha Mom! DOLE Whip: “Pineapple crème puffs topped with coconut mousse, shaved coconut, and fondant décor.” This is only available through the 14th.

For a more traditional DOLE Whip, head into the Pineapple Lanai between May 11th and 14th to get the Mother’s Day Flowers DOLE Whip, which contains Banfi Rosa Regale Sparkling Red and is topped with edible flowers.

The Diviera Resort does not disappoint by offering something high-end. You can pick up a Mother’s Day Mimisoa Pairing and Pistachio-raspberry Éclair in Le Petit Café.

The mimosa contains Limoncello and Nino Franco Prosecco Rustico. Meanwhile, the Éclair gets fancy with Pistachio crémeux, raspberry gel, vanilla Chantilly, and fresh raspberries.

In the Downtown Disney District, Marceline’s Confectionery will offer the following from the 11th through the 14th:

Pink Minnie Apple

Pink Minnie Cake Pop

Red Rose Cake Pop

These pops are also available at Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen, and Pooh’s Corner during the same timeframe.

Even Disney’s Wilderness Lodge is joining the Mother’s Day action! You can pick up the Mother’s Day Cupcake at the Roaring Fork. The treat is filled with raspberry custard and crispy pearls. The raspberry swirl cake is topped with lemon buttercream, chocolate, and what looks like fondant flowers and butterflies.

By heading to The Yacht Club Resort, the Market at Ale & Compass is offering a Mother’s Day Cookie Bouquet.

Closer to me at Disney Springs, you’ll be able to find the Mother’s Day Sweet Treat, which consists of “white chocolate-dipped strawberries and a mixed berry macaron.” The trio can be found at Amorette’s Patisserie between May 12th and the 14th.

Over at Dockside Margaritas, you can pick up the Violet Bouquet (Hendrick’s Gin, Cointreau Liqueur, Violet Syrup, and Lime Juice) during the 13th and 14th. This bouquet may also be found at the Beach Club Marketplace in Disney’s Beach Club Resort.

Some exclusive buffets also take place in honor of Mother’s Day. Check out the Disney Parks Blog for more details on those.

[Source: Disney Parks Blog]