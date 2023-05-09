More ‘Return of the Jedi’ Merchandise Announced! More Ewoks!







Several new pieces of merchandise celebrating the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi have arrived at shopDisney.

First up is a re-release of the remote-controlled R2-D2. The interactive droid is $159.99 and includes the drinks tray R2 was made to carry while serving on Jabba the Hutt’s sail barge. This is a repackage of the existing R2-D2 toy, with the accessory you could buy separately at the Droid Depot in Galaxy’s Edge.

R2-D2 has the same features as the little robots you can build in the parks. However, this unit comes with a metal dome.

Ever wonder what happened to the stormtroopers who were massacred by the Ewok army? Considering we only saw helmets and no bodies, I’m guessing the Empire’s pawns were eaten by the cuddly furballs. At least Ewoks recycle, using the empty helmets as drums.

Now you can own a diorama celebrating the destruction of the second Death Star. The $125 collectible features several Ewoks enjoying their time with the remains of the Imperial troops.

There’s a new cosplay item available, as well. Leia’s Endor “Battle Poncho” is $79.99 and available in S/M, L/XL, and 2X/3X. The camouflage-printed poncho features a belt with a small bag, just in case you need to bribe some savage Ewoks. It’s made of 80% polyester and 20% cotton.

For us pin collectors, shopDisney is tossing us a bone in the form of a Return of the Jedi Boba Fett pin. The iconic bounty hunter is shown blasting off from Jabba’s sail barge towards his destiny. I’m so glad that Lucasfilm never tried to resurrect the character in some half-arsed series made exclusively for a streaming service…

The pin is $17.99 and listed as a “limited release.” They’re not individually numbered, unfortunately.

Finally, the last two items aren’t so much movie-related as they are movie-branded. Herschel has produced a Return of the Jedi Endor-green backpack and baseball cap. Nothing genuinely spectacular about these two items, but if you’re a fan of the 40th anniversary RotJ branding, it has been slapped on both. The backpack is priced at $120, while the cap is $29.99.

[Source: shopDisney]