More Price Increases For Walt Disney World

Did you think Bob Chapek and company were just going to raise prices on the Genie+? No. Prices are going up across the board and it’s getting ridiculous. There have been several price hikes on experiences and food as well.

What received a price increase:

Savi’s Workshop

Savi’s is already an expensive lightsaber experience at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and now it got even pricier. The experience has increased $30 from $220 to $250! Frankly the lightsabers are not worth that price. Many complain they don’t last and are junk.

Droid Depot

Of course you can’t raise the cost on lightsabers without raising the price on the Droid Depot too. The build-your-own-droid experience has gone up $21. It was $99 and now it’s $120!

Capture Your Moment Photo Package

The special 20-minuite photo session has gone from $79 to $99.

Blog Mickey has caught that some of the food prices have also increased!

Most of these changes are $1 or less though.

Casey’s Corner Walt’s Chili All-Beef Foot-Long Hot Dog: price changed from $13.99 to $14.29

Columbia Harbor House Fountain Beverages: price changed from $3.99 to $4.29

Columbia Harbor House Chicken Strips: price changed from $10.29 to $10.49

Crystal Palace House-made White Sangria: price changed from $11 to $12

Liberty Tree Tavern Spirit of ’76 Cider Shandy: price changed from $10 to $10.50

Be Our Guest Enchantée Champagne Brut Bottle: price changed from $79 to $85

Pecos Bill cheeseburger: price charged from $7.99 to $8.49

Connections Eatery French Bistro Burger: price changed from $12.99 to $13.79

This all comes on top of the Genie+ price hikes.

I’m sure more increases will be coming. Bob Chapek and company want every extra penny so they can get up in front of investors and tell them how much more money the Parks, Resorts and Experiences brought the company. Got to get those millions for their bonuses somehow.

What do you think? Comment and let us know.