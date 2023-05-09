More Information on Returning Disney Dining Plan







Yesterday Disney announced that their popular Disney Dining Plan would be returning for 2024, with bookings starting on May 31, 2023. Now we have more information on the two plans that will be offered.

Guests will have a choice between the Quick Service and Disney Dining Plan.

Here is what Disney has posted about each one:

Quick Service Dining Plan

What’s Included

Everyone in the travel party (ages 3 and up) will receive 2 Quick-Service meals per night and 1 snack/nonalcoholic drink per night of their package stay*—along with 1 Resort-refillable drink mug**. Meals and snacks can be redeemed at any time during the stay.

* Specific number of meals and snacks are determined by the number of nights included in the package stay. Meals and snacks can be redeemed at any time during your stay. Unused meals and snacks will roll over day to day and expire at midnight on day of checkout. Meals and snacks are nontransferable between party members.

** Resort-refillable mugs are eligible for refills from self-service beverage islands at any Disney Resort hotel Quick-Service location.

Important Information

Beverages are included with each meal. Guests under 21 years of age may choose from a variety of nonalcoholic beverages. Guests 21 and older with valid identification may substitute for beer, wine and cocktails.

Guests ages 3 to 9 must order from a children’s menu, where available.

Plan must be purchased for entire length of stay and for the entire party (ages 3 and up).

Dine and Snack at Your Own Pace

Remember, meals and snacks can be redeemed at any time during your stay.

For example, if you book a 4-night package with a Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan, each Guest (ages 3 and up) in your party would receive 8 Quick-Service meals and 4 Snacks or Nonalcoholic Beverages—which can be used at any time during your 4-night stay.

Disney Dining Plan

What’s Included

“Everyone in the travel party (ages 3 and up) will receive 1 Table-Service meal per night, 1 Quick-Service meal per night and 1 snack/nonalcoholic drink per night of their package stay*—along with 1 Resort-refillable drink mug**. Meals and snacks can be redeemed at any time during the stay.

* Specific number of meals and snacks are determined by the number of nights included in the package stay. Meals and snacks can be redeemed at any time during your stay. Unused meals and snacks will roll over day to day and expire at midnight on day of checkout. Meals and snacks are nontransferable between party members.

** Resort-refillable mugs are eligible for refills from self-service beverage islands at any Disney Resort hotel Quick-Service location.

Important Information

Beverages are included with each meal. Guests under 21 years of age may choose from a variety of nonalcoholic beverages. Guests 21 and older with valid identification may substitute for beer, wine and cocktails.

Reservations at Table-Service restaurants are subject to availability and are highly recommended.

Two table-service meals will be redeemed from the dining plan for each person dining at a Fine/Signature Dining experience, select Character Dining experience or a Dinner Show.

Guests ages 3 to 9 must order from a children’s menu, where available.

Plan must be purchased for entire length of stay and for the entire party (ages 3 and up).

Dine and Snack at Your Own Pace

Remember, meals and snacks can be redeemed at any time during your stay.

For example, if you book a 4-night package with a Disney Dining Plan, each Guest (ages 3 and up) in your party would receive 4 Table-Service meals, 4 Quick-Service meals and 4 snacks or nonalcoholic beverages—which can be used at any time during your 4-night stay.”

I do not see any pricing at this time. Hopefully, it will be a deal. My concern is that Disney keeps focusing on savings for children. Children at Disney means 3-9, and they don’t eat very much anyways. Anyone 10 and up is going to be an “Adult” according to Disney and we aren’t hearing a focus on savings for that category yet.

Hopefully, we will hear more on pricing soon.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!